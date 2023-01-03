Caught red-handed: man tries to steal gas but forgets he’s in a diesel car

Image: Depositphotos

On New Year’s Eve, a man driving a diesel-run car was seized by the politie after stealing gas from a local petrol station. 🤭

Employees were suspicious when a car entered the petrol station with taped licence plates.

All was revealed when the car came to a stand-still — the man had filled his diesel-run car with petrol which meant it could no longer drive, reports the NOS.

READ MORE | Dutch woman refuels her car with her husband’s company fuel pass — and he gets fired.

A failed getaway

It’s assumed the man had previously stolen petrol last week… at the same station. 

The man took off on foot after he became aware of his mistake, prompting employees at the petrol station to sprint after him in a sort of cat-and-mouse chase. 🐭

He was eventually caught and handed over to the police. Hoera!

What do you think about this man’s mistake? Tell us in the comments below.

The first code yellow of the year in the Netherlands due to fog and rain
