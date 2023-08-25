🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Even more international students arrive in the NL (and universities are concerned)

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
Last updated
1 minute read
international-students-at-lecture-hall-learning-Dutch
Image: Depositphotos https://nl.depositphotos.com/129052420/stock-photo-teacher-giving-tests-to-students.html

The number of non-EU international students applying for a residence permit in the Netherlands is going through the roof — but the Dutch cabinet’s collapse makes it unclear what can be done to actually accommodate this.

This year, 17,870 international students have submitted an application for the upcoming academic year, and this is a 1,200 increase compared to 2022, NU.nl reports.

Director-general Rhodia Maas of the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) admits the influx of students applying for residence between April to August “remains a daunting task”.

Dreams to Dutchify universities

At the same time, outgoing minister for education Robbert Dijkgraaf claims the increase in international students causes crowded lecture halls, a scarcity of accommodation, and “pressure on the accessibility of training”.

His plan of action? Require internationals to study the Dutch language and have two-thirds of Bachelor’s courses taught in Dutch.

READ MORE | ‘No internationals’: A tale of exclusion in the Dutch housing market

However, now the Dutch cabinet has fallen to the ground, these plans are up in the air. In September, The House of Representatives will determine whether or not it still wants to handle the minister’s bill needed for Dijkgraaf’s plan to be approved.

Meanwhile, educational institutes aren’t impressed with Dijkgraaf’s vision, with Erasmus University Rotterdam pointing out that having plenty of internationals ensures a more diverse, enriching environment for students.

Got a thought or opinion? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Taking the train this weekend? Prepare for some timetable changes
Next article
Heineken just sold all its breweries in Russia for ONE EURO
Ellen Ranebo
Ellen Ranebo
As someone half Swedish and half Irish who has lived in the Netherlands, the UK, and attended an American School, Ellen is a cocktail of various nationalities. Having had her fair share of bike accidents, near-death experiences involving canals, and miscommunications while living here (Swedish and Dutch have deceptively similar words with very different meanings), she hopes to have (and document) plenty more in future.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Heineken just sold all its breweries in Russia for ONE EURO

Heineken has officially cut ties with Russia, and they're never looking back. That is why the Dutch company traded all...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the country’s top cultural monuments to visit

Abigail Claire - 3
There are now 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands. That's right — this tiny country is filled to the brim with exciting...

Heineken just sold all its breweries in Russia for ONE EURO

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Heineken has officially cut ties with Russia, and they're never looking back. That is why the Dutch company traded all their Russian-based breweries for...

Taking the train this weekend? Prepare for some timetable changes

Simone Jacobs - 0
If you have weekend plans that don't include festivals or the Dutch Grand Prix, you should watch train timetables closely — or you could...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.