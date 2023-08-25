Even more international students arrive in the NL (and universities are concerned)

The number of non-EU international students applying for a residence permit in the Netherlands is going through the roof — but the Dutch cabinet’s collapse makes it unclear what can be done to actually accommodate this.

This year, 17,870 international students have submitted an application for the upcoming academic year, and this is a 1,200 increase compared to 2022, NU.nl reports.

Director-general Rhodia Maas of the Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND) admits the influx of students applying for residence between April to August “remains a daunting task”.

Dreams to Dutchify universities

At the same time, outgoing minister for education Robbert Dijkgraaf claims the increase in international students causes crowded lecture halls, a scarcity of accommodation, and “pressure on the accessibility of training”.

His plan of action? Require internationals to study the Dutch language and have two-thirds of Bachelor’s courses taught in Dutch.

However, now the Dutch cabinet has fallen to the ground, these plans are up in the air. In September, The House of Representatives will determine whether or not it still wants to handle the minister’s bill needed for Dijkgraaf’s plan to be approved.

Meanwhile, educational institutes aren’t impressed with Dijkgraaf’s vision, with Erasmus University Rotterdam pointing out that having plenty of internationals ensures a more diverse, enriching environment for students.

