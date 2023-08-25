🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Taking the train this weekend? Prepare for some timetable changes

FeaturedNewsPolitics & SocietyTraffic
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Last updated
1 minute read
NS-train-in-amsterdam-central-station
[Editorial use only] Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/stock-photos/amsterdam-central-station.html?sh=26e63c4e9bdaf8573ac73405445199405cb9095a&filter=all&qview=41648165

If you have weekend plans that don’t include festivals or the Dutch Grand Prix, you should watch train timetables closely — or you could end up waiting a while.

Getting revved up and ready to go to the Formula 1 in Zandvoort this weekend? 🏎 Well, so is the NS train timetable.

Due to the Dutch Grand Prix 2023 and many festivals that are occurring in the Netherlands this weekend, the NS has increased the number of trains on certain routes, reports NU.nl.

What about other train routes? Helaas, as a result of the altered timetable, there will be fewer trains and staff on other quieter routes.

More trains zooming to Zandvoort

Running late on the way to Formula 1? Geen probleem! From Friday to Sunday, there will be trains running every five minutes between Amsterdam Centraal and Zandvoort aan Zee Station.

@visitzandvoort The wait is almost over! 🧡 #zandvoort #dutchgp #f1 ♬ origineel geluid – Zandvoort

However, if you happen to live in Overveen, don’t count on the train arriving. There will be no time for stops at Overveen Station this weekend.

What you can also expect are queues, lots of them. Don’t be surprised by long ticket queues, as well as longer travel and waiting times.

“To limit long queues at the ticket machines, we advise travelers to purchase the NS Dutch Grand Prix (DGP) Return online in advance or to top up their [OV chip card] balance in advance,” suggests the NS.

The NS also expects the trains to Zandvoort to be packed like sardines in a can.

Festivals and train track work

It’s not only the Dutch Grand Prix that’s influencing the train timetables. Mysteryland (in Vijfhuizen), Onder De Radar (Enschede), and Ground Zero (Bussloo) are all festivals taking place this weekend, too.

READ MORE | 9 unmissable Dutch music festivals happening this summer

So that you can keep the leuk vibe going, the NS also has more trains and staff on these routes.

However, it’s not just festivals and Formula 1s that may delay your travel plans this weekend.

Work is also being done on train tracks in certain areas, and quieter routes will have fewer trains coming through.

Moral of the story? If festivals and zooming cars aren’t in your plans this weekend, you’re going to have to double-check that train timetable.

Will you be risking the train this weekend? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
26 thrilling things to do in Groningen in 2023
Next article
Even more international students arrive in the NL (and universities are concerned)
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Heineken just sold all its breweries in Russia for ONE EURO

Heineken has officially cut ties with Russia, and they're never looking back. That is why the Dutch company traded all...
Ellen Ranebo -

Latest posts

12 World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands: the country’s top cultural monuments to visit

Abigail Claire - 3
There are now 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in the Netherlands. That's right — this tiny country is filled to the brim with exciting...

Heineken just sold all its breweries in Russia for ONE EURO

Ellen Ranebo - 0
Heineken has officially cut ties with Russia, and they're never looking back. That is why the Dutch company traded all their Russian-based breweries for...

Even more international students arrive in the NL (and universities are concerned)

Ellen Ranebo - 0
The number of non-EU international students applying for a residence permit in the Netherlands is going through the roof — but the Dutch cabinet's...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.