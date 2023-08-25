Taking the train this weekend? Prepare for some timetable changes

If you have weekend plans that don’t include festivals or the Dutch Grand Prix, you should watch train timetables closely — or you could end up waiting a while.

Getting revved up and ready to go to the Formula 1 in Zandvoort this weekend? 🏎 Well, so is the NS train timetable.

Due to the Dutch Grand Prix 2023 and many festivals that are occurring in the Netherlands this weekend, the NS has increased the number of trains on certain routes, reports NU.nl.

What about other train routes? Helaas, as a result of the altered timetable, there will be fewer trains and staff on other quieter routes.

More trains zooming to Zandvoort

Running late on the way to Formula 1? Geen probleem! From Friday to Sunday, there will be trains running every five minutes between Amsterdam Centraal and Zandvoort aan Zee Station.

However, if you happen to live in Overveen, don’t count on the train arriving. There will be no time for stops at Overveen Station this weekend.

What you can also expect are queues, lots of them. Don’t be surprised by long ticket queues, as well as longer travel and waiting times.

“To limit long queues at the ticket machines, we advise travelers to purchase the NS Dutch Grand Prix (DGP) Return online in advance or to top up their [OV chip card] balance in advance,” suggests the NS.

The NS also expects the trains to Zandvoort to be packed like sardines in a can.

Festivals and train track work

It’s not only the Dutch Grand Prix that’s influencing the train timetables. Mysteryland (in Vijfhuizen), Onder De Radar (Enschede), and Ground Zero (Bussloo) are all festivals taking place this weekend, too.

So that you can keep the leuk vibe going, the NS also has more trains and staff on these routes.

However, it’s not just festivals and Formula 1s that may delay your travel plans this weekend.

Work is also being done on train tracks in certain areas, and quieter routes will have fewer trains coming through.

Moral of the story? If festivals and zooming cars aren’t in your plans this weekend, you’re going to have to double-check that train timetable.

Will you be risking the train this weekend? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!