This week in the Netherlands: rain, high temperatures, and… snow?!

Didn’t catch a glimpse of Mr. Frost last week? Well, we hope you’re enjoying the cold temperatures, because if you didn’t see snow last weekend, you just might see it this week.

In the North-East of the Netherlands, temperatures are due to be icy and cold, with chances of snow in some areas. In the South, temperatures are set to rise, and, along with the warmer weather, is due a whole bucket-load of more rain, reports NU.nl.

Clattering teeth, lots of blankets, and 3cm of snow

A Code Yellow has been issued for areas in the North-East due to dropping temperatures. In the provinces of Groningen, Flevoland, Overijssel, Friesland, and Drenthe, the warning will be in place until 9 AM today.

While, in Utrecht, there are warnings of thick fog until 12 PM today. And, yesterday, a weather warning was issued due to the chance of snowfall. Parts of the Netherlands in the North and East got up to 3cm of snow. ❄

But, other provinces in the North and East of the Netherlands are due to beat out this snow; areas such as Trente can expect up to 7cm of snowfall during this week — so grab those woolly jumpers and hot cups of Chocomel, because it’s going to be a cold one for those in the northeast. 🥶

Rising temperatures and a whole lot a’ rain

The one thing our dear Netherlands is known for is the endless, sprinkling rain. So while in the South of the Netherlands, the colder air is to be expelled by an incoming, warmer wind from France, bringing temperatures up to 10 degrees Celcius — but you’re going to need that trusty umbrella.

Today, the morning will be sunny and brisk, but showers are due to hit in the afternoon, the rain sticking around like an unwanted guest in the evening.

These showers are due to last all week, and, unlike a guest that has shown up uninvited, there’s no way to kindly suggest that they go back to their own home. 👋

It’s set to be rainy in the Netherlands this week, so gear up with your ponchos and umbrellas. Image: Depositphotos

On Tuesday, temperatures in the South will be between 8 and 11 degrees. On Wednesday, temperatures will rise to a slightly warmer 12 degrees, and the rain will continue. 🌧

If you’re planning on taking a water-logged picnic this week, Thursday may be the best day to do it as the rain is to ease until nighttime, with the temperature rising to an estimated 10 degrees.

And again, on Friday, we’re going to see more showers and temperatures between 10 and 14 degrees during the day.

Has there been snowfall in your province? Tell us in a comment below! 👇

Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

