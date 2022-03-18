More wind energy for the Netherlands: cabinet to double offshore wind turbines

The Dutch government is planning on expanding the North Sea wind farms by adding between 750 and 800 wind turbines. This would increase the current amount of power generated by wind by 100%! 🤯

The aim is that the turbines generate 10.7 additional gigawatts of power by 2030, reports the NOS.

To give you an idea of what this number means, one gigawatt is enough to power one million Dutch households. The newly generated energy will, however, be mainly used to make industries in the Netherlands greener.

The new turbines will be installed north of the Wadden Islands and off the coast of South and North Holland.

The Netherlands currently already has wind farms near IJmuiden and Egmond, as well as off the coast of Zeeland.

So who’s funding this?

A project of such scale obviously requires some cash — and the cabinet has already set aside 35 billion euros for it, according to RTL Nieuws.

The money comes from the Dutch Fund for Climate and Development which is specifically dedicated to supporting the country’s efforts to combat climate change.

Climate goals

It’s no secret that sustainability is a priority for Dutchies — and expanding the North Sea wind farms has been on the table for some time now.

At the end of 2021, the Dutch coalition agreement highlighted the goal to become climate neutral by 2050. Focusing on renewable energy sources is part of the solution — ideal for wind turbines!

