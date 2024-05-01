Nope, we’re not joking. Believe it or not, sometimes you can actually help energy suppliers by using electricity — and instead of charging you, they’ll pay you for it.

Today is one of these magical days. Specifically, this afternoon between 1 PM and 3 PM, nu.nl reports.

However, before you crank on your dryer, boil multiple cups of tea, and blow dry your cat’s hair, let’s clarify a few things.

You need to have a specific energy contract

Firstly, you must have a dynamic energy contract. Under a dynamic energy contract, the rates for your electricity use vary from hour to hour.

These rates are determined by the supply and demand for energy.

READ MORE | Utilities in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to gas, electricity, and water

However, on certain days, like today, the rate will actually turn negative, meaning you will receive money instead of being charged.

Note: The true rate today will be -20 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) used. However, suppliers will include taxes and surcharges, bringing the amount you earn to nine cents per kWh. This amount may vary slightly between suppliers.

Put simply, today, you will receive nine cents per kWh of electricity used between 1 PM and 3 PM.

So, if you have an electric car, this is the time to charge it!

Why today?

Two glorious circumstances have converged to cause this unusual shift.

Firstly, it’s going to be sunny and warm, which means solar panels will generate a lot more power than they have over the past few days.

This will produce a lot of extra electricity. However, it’s also Labour Day.

You know, the day the Netherlands might not celebrate by having a day off from the office, but many other European countries do?

READ MORE | Holidays in the Netherlands: when are the public, national, and school holidays in 2024?

With fewer office buildings switching the lights on today across Europe, the Netherlands will feel it.

“When companies shut down, there is less demand for electricity. We also benefit from that,” Frank Breukelman of Zonneplan explains this to nu.nl.

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮