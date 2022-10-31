We’re ecstatic! Netherlands tops the world for ecstasy use (wait, what?)

The Netherlands boasts the highest (no pun intended) number of ecstasy users in the world — even at just 3.1% of the country’s total population. 📈

The Trimbos Instituut notes that ecstasy (XTC) use is almost becoming as popular as drinking alcohol on nights out.

And at least 430,000 adults took at least one pill during the last year, reports the Nationale Drug Monitor.

The ABCs of XTC in the Netherlands

In 2021, about 56% of all drugs handed over to DIMS (the Netherlands’ drugs information and monitoring system) for testing were ecstasy tablets.

And more than half of the ecstasy tablets tested contained dangerously high doses of MDMA.

Dubbed a “love drug” by Trimbos Instituut, it can trigger emotions of affection and lust.

In the Netherlands it's considered to be rude if you don't drink our tap water or don't take our ecstasy when offered — Romano (@RNR_0) January 24, 2020

As such, it sees much popularity amongst those aged 20-24 in nightlife and clubbing circles, and usage is higher among men than women.

Combining it with alcohol, other drugs, or medication can prove very risky.

You definitely won’t feel as ecstatic once these kick in

Like many drugs, ecstasy use is riddled with side effects which impact young people and women the most.

The nerves and brain are hit rather hard, and users are at risk of seizures or psychiatric symptoms like panic attacks, aggression, and psychosis.

Ecstasy can also affect the cardiovascular system, resulting in an increased heart rate and high blood pressure.

And those warm feelings of tenderness and lust? Yeah, they may lead to episodes of hyperthermia — a dangerous increase in body temperature. Heel romantisch, hoor! 🔥

