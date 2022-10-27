New Call of Duty game vividly recreates Amsterdam streets — but not everyone is happy

The new Call of Duty game features our dreamy capital city in a totally lifelike manner, but there’s just one problem: the storyline involves shooting up the Conservatorium Hotel, and its owners are not happy. 😬

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will officially be released on October 28 (aka, tomorrow), but many impatient fans have already pre-ordered the single-player campaign of the game.

After one fan uploaded a brief video to show off the game’s impressive graphics and vivid depiction of Amsterdam, the game’s mission spread like wildfire on the internet. 🎮

One particular part of the video showed the Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam being destroyed by guns. The only problem? The videogame makers failed to consult the hotel’s manager first.

The game’s mission and its controversy

The storyline follows the hero or heroine wandering around the Dutch capital and its canals, where non-playable characters can be seen sitting on terrasjes drinking Groeneveld Lager. 🍺

Gamers make their way into an alley in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, where a shooting spree begins, and troopers take out a group of terrorists and drug criminals.

Once they reach the cultural heart of the city, the Conservatorium Hotel is then shown being shot to pieces by heavily armed commandos.

Amsterdam in the upcoming Call of Duty is just insane and 99% the real deal, just misses the classic cyclist who calls you a 'teringleier' if you get in their waypic.twitter.com/SKxeBJeP6v — DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) October 21, 2022

As a result, a large hole forms in front of the building’s facade, where a burning car and abandoned fire trucks can also be seen.

The Conservatorium Hotel responds with dismay

After the luxurious building’s untimely destruction in the game was brought to the attention of the hotel manager, they publicly stated that they plan to take necessary steps to ensure the hotel’s name remains intact.

‘We have taken note of the fact that the Conservatorium Hotel is undesirably the scene of the new Call of Duty. More generally, we don’t support games that seem to encourage the use of violence.”

“The game in no way reflects our core values​​, and we regret our apparent and unwanted involvement. The hotel is still considering possible steps,” hotel manager, Roy Tomassen, tells De Volkskrant.

