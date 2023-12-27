Finally! From late 2024, every mobile phone sold in the Netherlands must have THIS charger

A win for cable management!

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Goodbye, tangled cables! Starting December 28, 2024, every mobile phone sold and bought in the Dutch market must have a USB-C charger.

And the best part? This change will also apply to other chargeable electrical devices like tablets, headphones, video game consoles, cameras, computer mice, and e-readers, says the Dutch government in a recent press release.

From April 2026 onwards, laptops must also follow this rule.

Universal chargers

The small plug fits a USB-C port in any rotational direction and is more durable than larger USB plugs. That means you won’t have to buy a new charger every time you purchase a new electronic device, and they’ll last longer than the usual USB plugs.

As part of the decision, products will have information about the charger so customers can make sure they use a charger with the right voltage.

Everybody say dank je to Sinterklaas for this late present! 🙌

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Third culture kid Katrien is a Philippine native who’s been living in the Netherlands since she was a tween. One identity crisis and two university degrees later, she is here to stay for her passion in writing and journalism. Other than organising her life on Notion and the sticky notes app, Katrien is found nose-deep in a good book, button-mashing on her Nintendo Switch, or practicing scales on her flute.

