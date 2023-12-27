Goodbye, tangled cables! Starting December 28, 2024, every mobile phone sold and bought in the Dutch market must have a USB-C charger.

And the best part? This change will also apply to other chargeable electrical devices like tablets, headphones, video game consoles, cameras, computer mice, and e-readers, says the Dutch government in a recent press release.

From April 2026 onwards, laptops must also follow this rule.

Universal chargers

The small plug fits a USB-C port in any rotational direction and is more durable than larger USB plugs. That means you won’t have to buy a new charger every time you purchase a new electronic device, and they’ll last longer than the usual USB plugs.

As part of the decision, products will have information about the charger so customers can make sure they use a charger with the right voltage.

Everybody say dank je to Sinterklaas for this late present! 🙌

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮