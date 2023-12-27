Over the past two years, gas and electricity prices in the Netherlands have skyrocketed. Now, on January 1, 2024, the Dutch price ceiling on energy is expiring. So, how can you still save money in 2024?

If your New Year’s resolution is to take control of your bills and your consumption, you’ve come to the right place. RTL Nieuws has put together 7 tips to help you keep that energy bill down. 👇

1. Get insight into your energy consumption

Naturally, the best way to reduce your energy costs is to find out where your energy (and therefore your money) is going.

You can take a look at how much energy your devices and appliances are using. This can be done with an app, a smart meter (if you have one), or by asking your energy provider.

Once you know where the energy goes, you can start making little changes that can save some big moolah.

2. Get a radiator fan

… A what?! As the name suggests, a radiator fan is a handy dandy device that can be attached to the bottom of your heater to spread the heat around the room.

This allows your radiator to release up to 20% more heat in less time — and it can considerably lower your gas consumption. 📉

3. Keep your thermostat in check

Rick Bruins of Remeha tells RTL Nieuws that about half of our energy consumption is used for heating.

To heat your home economically, you should try to keep the thermostat set below 19 degrees Celsius whenever you can. Natuurlijk, you should also lower the heating at night and turn it off in rooms that you’re not using.

Heating down, sweater on. ☝️ Image: Depositphotos

4. Install a smart thermostat

Sick of forgetting to turn your thermostat down when you leave the house? A smart thermostat may be just what you need!

This tool allows you to easily control the heating in your home remotely with just a tap on your smartphone. All you need to install a smart thermostat is a WiFi connection.

5. Get a heat pump

Installing a heat pump for your home is an excellent way to consistently save some cash on your energy bill.

A heat pump does not use any gas, only electricity. It works almost like an air conditioner in reverse by extracting heat from the outside air or the ground and using it to heat up your home.

Not only is this method sustainable, but the government will even help you out by providing subsidies for making the switch. Win-win!

6. Invest in your insulation

Though old Dutch homes are very charming, many of them are poorly insulated, meaning you burn a lot of extra energy to heat them up.

Insulating your home properly may take some effort at first, but it can save you lots of money in the long run.

Of course, you can make the biggest impact by insulating your roofs, walls, and floors, but even things such as draft strips along your windows can make a big difference!

7. Lower the temperature of your CV boiler

If you have a central heating boiler, Bruins tells RTL Nieuws, it’s worth playing with the temperature a little.

“Usually, for example, the temperature of the hot water is at 65 degrees Celsius, while this is not necessary. You can easily lower the temperature of the heating to about 50 or 60 degrees and the hot water to 60 degrees on the gas boiler.”

Since people usually shower at around 45 degrees Celsius, and your dishwasher and washing machine aren’t very dependent on hot water, this is a change you won’t notice (except on your bills 😉).

Note: You should not set the temperature of your water below 60 degrees Celsius due to the risk of Legionella (a disease-causing bacteria).

Do you have any more energy-saving hacks for 2024? Share them in the comments!