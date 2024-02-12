All aboard! This new night train is coming to the Netherlands in March

Going to sleep in flat ol’ Netherlands and waking up in a green mountain paradise? Yup, thanks to European Sleeper‘s newest night train to Germany, it will soon be possible!

In so-called Saxon Switzerland, a national park located south of the city of Dresden, you’ll find breathtaking sandstone cliffs, unique rock formations, deep canyons, lush valleys, and amazing lookout points. 🏔️

It’s a great place for an outdoorsy getaway. And the best part? As of March 25, 2024, it’s just a train ride away!

To Saxon Switzerland and beyond

Just in time for spring, European Sleeper, the creators of the Good Night Train, are adding not just one but two stops to their night train route: Dresden (Saxon Switzerland) and Prague. 😍

This means that the international route will now service the major cities of:

Brussels

Amsterdam

Berlin

Dresden

Prague

How does it work?

Taking the night train is as easy as pie! Simply hop onboard the train from any of the following Dutch train stations:

Roosendaal

Rotterdam Centraal

Den Haag HS

Amsterdam Centraal

Amersfoort Centraal

Deventer

Next up, head to your seat, couchette, or sleeper cabin, nestle in, and fall asleep to the chugging of the train. Next stop: your chosen destination! 🚂

