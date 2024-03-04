Say goodbye to the Monday alarm sirens, NL Alerts will replace them next year

They aren't 'alarm'ing enough. 👀🚨

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
rusty-dutch-air-raid-sirens-for-monthly-alarms-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/photos/luchtalarm-netherlands.html?filter=all&qview=343628668

Ahh, the monthly Dutch air raid sirens… They might befuddle newcomers to the Netherlands, but those who’ve been here for a while no longer bat an eye at its shrill noonday calls.

However, according to a letter to the House of Representatives by outgoing Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz, these monthly alarms will soon be on their way out.

NL Alerts will take over

As reported by the NOS, the Netherlands’ 4,200 alarm poles can currently only be heard by around 75% of the population.

People in rural areas and those close to the country’s borders, for example, have a particularly hard time receiving the sirens’ alerts.

In contrast, NL-Alerts (government notifications sent straight to mobile devices) reached a whopping 92% of the Dutch populace during its last testing phase.

Minister Yesilgöz intends to replace most sirens with NL-Alerts by the end of next year, though some alarm poles will still remain in high-risk areas.

What do you think of the impending switch to NL-Alerts? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
