If you’re still reeling from this week’s nationwide train strike, we’ve got more bad news chugging down the tracks: there’s another strike scheduled for this Friday (June 13). 😬

According to the NOS, the planned strike will see NS workers in the north and south of the Netherlands walking off the job at 4 AM on Friday morning.

Here’s what you can expect. 👇

All trains will be cancelled (again)

While this strike officially targets the northern and southern regions of the Netherlands, don’t be fooled by the “regional” label.

Although the NS doesn’t yet know what consequences Friday’s strike will actually have for the timetable, yesterday’s regional strike quickly spiralled into the cancellation of all trains nationwide.

Plus, when strikes affect key regions, the NS often chooses a total cancellation over trying to wrangle in the rail chaos.

Given this pattern, it’s highly likely Friday will see another complete train shutdown across the country.

What can I do?

For internationals experiencing their first combo of Dutch transport strikes and Dutch heatwaves: stock up on water, charge your phone for endless route-checking, and maybe reconsider any Friday travel plans.

The good news? NS expects normal service from Saturday onwards.

