Travel snobs rejoice, the Eurostar train service between Amsterdam and London is getting a serious upgrade. ๐Ÿ’ช

From September 9, Eurostar will step up its game, offering four direct trips per day from Amsterdam Centraal to London Stโ€ฏPancras.

And mark your calendars, because by midโ€‘December, a fifth daily service is expected to kick off.

But that’s not all

According to the NOS, the demand for greener, crossโ€‘border train travel is surging, and the numbers don’t lie. In 2024 alone, Eurostar carried a whopping 19.5 million passengers.

This means that the company is investing big in rail, aiming to roll out an Amsterdamโ€“Brusselsโ€“Geneva route for us lucky ducks by 2030.

Those living in London will also benefit, with direct services from London to Frankfurt and Geneva also in the works.

More routes also mean more trains. By 2030, the company plans to expand its fleet from 50 to 67 trains, gearing up for even more frequent trips.

So, planning a trip to see Big Ben this year? Forget the planes, it’s time for trains to shine. ๐Ÿ˜Ž

