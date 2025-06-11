💸 Looking to open a bank account? Sign up with ING and receive a €50 sign-up bonus!

Good news, Eurostar is increasing its train services from Amsterdam to London

All aboard! 🚅

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
photo-of-inside-st-pancras-station-London
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/editorial-stock-image-eurostar-st-pancras-internatioanl-railway-station-here-photograph-roof-structure-shopping-arcade-terminal-image45957414
Travel snobs rejoice, the Eurostar train service between Amsterdam and London is getting a serious upgrade. 💪

From September 9, Eurostar will step up its game, offering four direct trips per day from Amsterdam Centraal to London St Pancras.

And mark your calendars, because by mid‑December, a fifth daily service is expected to kick off.

But that’s not all

According to the NOS, the demand for greener, cross‑border train travel is surging, and the numbers don’t lie. In 2024 alone, Eurostar carried a whopping 19.5 million passengers.

This means that the company is investing big in rail, aiming to roll out an Amsterdam–Brussels–Geneva route for us lucky ducks by 2030.

Those living in London will also benefit, with direct services from London to Frankfurt and Geneva also in the works.

More routes also mean more trains. By 2030, the company plans to expand its fleet from 50 to 67 trains, gearing up for even more frequent trips.

So, planning a trip to see Big Ben this year? Forget the planes, it’s time for trains to shine. 😎

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

