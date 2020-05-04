It’s becoming more and more clear that the new “1.5-metre society” is here to stay, at least for a while.

As we are getting used to this new reality and so, businesses, companies and stores need to readapt. Once such enterprise includes is our very own favourite NS, which is planning to introduce new and specific social distancing measures within their stations, reports NU.

Keeping a distance

The NS aims to introduce stickers placed on the floor of stations to clearly mark the distance between people. This stickers will be placed on platforms but also on escalators.

Cleaning will be done more extensively throughout the station on all objects that a lot of travellers use, such as door handles and buttons.

The measures will be implemented starting this week in the following stations: Amsterdam South, Arnhem Centraal, Culemborg, Gouda, Groningen North and Utrecht Centraal.

From May 11 onwards, there will be signs in stations showing the new rules.

Among the measures, some of the new ones to be included involve having only two people at a time using an escalator while keeping four steps away from each other and keeping a five tile distance on the platform.

Measures could also be included in metro and bus stations

As the above-mentioned measures are a pilot project, if they go well, there will be a discussion on if they need to be implemented further.

The public transport sector will analyse if and how to implement these measures at a nation-wide level in places like metro and bus stations.

