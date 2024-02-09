Dutch rail operator NS has just unveiled a massive timetable change

And we're excited 🚝

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
From 2025, the NS wants to make train travel an even more enticing option for travellers. How? By widening the reach of its rail networks and connecting existing stops more often.

(And hopefully more reliably! 👀🚆)

On the cards to start December 15, 2024, this is actually one of two major changes that the NS has planned for the following year, according to a new press release.

The second of which is the more widespread availability of the high-speed rail line, in particular, and the faster Intercity Nieuwe Generation high-speed train.

Hoera, there’ll be a ten-minute Sprinter to The Hague

In a bid to save us from battling our way, gladiator-style, to a seat aboard a train on the jam-packed Den-Haag-Centraal-Rotterdam-Centraal-Dordrecht line, the NS has a new Sprinter planned.

Dubbed the ‘TienminutenSprinter‘ (Ten Minute Sprinter), it’s intended to solve the long wait times for connecting trains along the route — and the utter chaos of attempting to wrangle a free seat for yourself.

The high-speed rail line will be expanded

Starting next year, the high-speed rail network will be expanded to either Almere and Lelystad or Hilversum and Amersfoort.

Due to this, all Intercity trains from Enschede will run to Utrecht Centraal or Den Haag Centraal in 2025.

NS-train-wrong-way-in-the-Netherlands
The existing high-speed rail network will be expanded. Image: Freepik

The NS also intends to extend its high-speed rail network to Groningen or Leeuwarden, but speed restrictions on existing infrastructure prevent this from being possible in the near future.

A dedicated Airport Sprinter is also in the works

Is getting to Schiphol Airport a Herculean hassle sometimes?

Well, we may just have mumbled our last grumble on the subject, as the NS notes that it’s also working on a special Airport Sprinter to ferry travellers to and from Schiphol Airport.

Do you prefer travelling internationally by train? Then you’ll be happy to know that the NS also plans on doubling the number of daily trains to Brussels from 16 to 32!

Yep, it’s all looking up in 2025. 🚝

What do you think of the NS’ proposed new timetable? Tell us all your thoughts in the comments below!

