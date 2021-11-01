CultureSocietyTravelUltimate List of Dutch Quirks

Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

picture-of-senior-couple-late-at-Dutch-train-station
Image: CroMary/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/50845477/stock-photo-senior-couple-waiting-for-train.html

You can’t possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride as we take this topic for a spin.

Nederlandse Spoorwegen (more commonly known as the NS) is the railway system responsible for rail transport within the Netherlands. It connects major Dutch cities as well as some other European destinations as well. 🚂

READ MORE | The ultimate guide to taking a train in the Netherlands: from OV cards to saving money

What is it?

Complaining about the NS is a Dutch standard. From delays and disruption of service to last-minute changes in train schedules — where sprinting like mad up and down station stairs to change platforms is usually involved. 🏃

I still remember my first NS complaint: ’twas a Thursday in September where I, along with some other DutchReviewers, were stuck for over three hours far away from home due to a large-impact NS outage. Reason: I can’t tell to this day, but it was 100% whine-worthy — you should see our WhatsApp group chat. 😫

Why do they do it?

Well, it’s not without reason or justification — but sometimes it is unprovoked seeing as the NS usually runs on time with good seating capacity. 😅

The Dutch do complain about every NS detail possible: schedules, delays, the characters you encounter onboard, and the debate of first and second-class tickets.

Strangely, they don’t complain as much about the ticket prices though, which is surprising since Dutchies are quite stingy. 🤔

READ MORE | Getting a cheap Dutch train ticket: 7 tips for the best deals

Let’s generally attribute this quirk to having plans. Everyone has them when they set foot out their front door. For plans to be disrupted in any way, shape, or form is a complain-worthy cause.

Why is it quirky?

We truly believe the Dutch are in a complicated love/hate relationship with the NS: publicly infatuated, but secretly they’ve been sleeping in separate beds for a while. 🤣

Proof? Check on a Dutch person right after their return from abroad. They probably missed the NS, since a lot of our neighbours (who shall not be named) can’t run a proper train. 🙄

Should you join in?

Have you been unexpectedly stranded somewhere, thanks to the NS? Welcome aboard the NS wail: it’s a collective hoot. 🚉

In the spirit of paying it forward, however, let’s not forget to spread some NS love sometimes, as we really can’t always cycle everywhere in the Netherlands — no matter how hard we try. 🚴🏻‍♀️

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: CroMary/Depositphotos

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous articleWhere to find a job in the Netherlands: 9 places to start the hunt
Next articleHere’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it
Culture

Here’s the tea: Dutchies have no idea how to drink it

When I first arrived in the Netherlands I was surprised — nee, shocked — to discover the questionable way that...
Jen Lorimer 🇿🇼 -

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X