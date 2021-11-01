Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

You can’t possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride as we take this topic for a spin.

Nederlandse Spoorwegen (more commonly known as the NS) is the railway system responsible for rail transport within the Netherlands. It connects major Dutch cities as well as some other European destinations as well. 🚂

What is it?

Complaining about the NS is a Dutch standard. From delays and disruption of service to last-minute changes in train schedules — where sprinting like mad up and down station stairs to change platforms is usually involved. 🏃

I still remember my first NS complaint: ’twas a Thursday in September where I, along with some other DutchReviewers, were stuck for over three hours far away from home due to a large-impact NS outage. Reason: I can’t tell to this day, but it was 100% whine-worthy — you should see our WhatsApp group chat. 😫

Why do they do it?

Well, it’s not without reason or justification — but sometimes it is unprovoked seeing as the NS usually runs on time with good seating capacity. 😅

The Dutch do complain about every NS detail possible: schedules, delays, the characters you encounter onboard, and the debate of first and second-class tickets.

Strangely, they don’t complain as much about the ticket prices though, which is surprising since Dutchies are quite stingy. 🤔

Let’s generally attribute this quirk to having plans. Everyone has them when they set foot out their front door. For plans to be disrupted in any way, shape, or form is a complain-worthy cause.

Why is it quirky?

We truly believe the Dutch are in a complicated love/hate relationship with the NS: publicly infatuated, but secretly they’ve been sleeping in separate beds for a while. 🤣

Proof? Check on a Dutch person right after their return from abroad. They probably missed the NS, since a lot of our neighbours (who shall not be named) can’t run a proper train. 🙄

Reason why I love the Netherlands #2: integrated rail and bike-share. To the point that the NS journey planner now reports the number of OV fiets bicycles available at your destination station.



Ist goed, ja! https://t.co/ONiH4BqMRa — Stu Donovan (@StuartBDonovan) January 6, 2020

Should you join in?

Have you been unexpectedly stranded somewhere, thanks to the NS? Welcome aboard the NS wail: it’s a collective hoot. 🚉

In the spirit of paying it forward, however, let’s not forget to spread some NS love sometimes, as we really can’t always cycle everywhere in the Netherlands — no matter how hard we try. 🚴🏻‍♀️

