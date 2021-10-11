The residents have spoken: NYE fireworks are officially banned in Amsterdam

CultureHolidaysNewsPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
picture-of-a-girl-looking at-fireworks
Image: Chansereypich Seng/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/kJqcRRJtJBc

If you were hoping to bid goodbye to this year with a bang and a pop, it’s best not to be in Amsterdam for New Year’s Eve. Amsterdam city council has decided to ban consumer fireworks in the city for New Year’s celebrations.

The city’s party won’t stop though! We’re still bidding 2021 farewell with a bang as the municipality will swoop in with an alternative by organising professional fireworks shows in a number of places throughout the city. 🎆

And we all know a professional fireworks exhibit is far better than your brother’s drunken friend’s attempt.

How, what why?

After many questions surrounding the future of fireworks in the Netherlands, a recent sparkling amendment to the fireworks regulations through the General Local Regulation (APV) has been made. ✍

This means that Amsterdam’s municipality will move forward with banning fireworks in the city for New Year’s Eve where, according to RTL Nieuws, the majority of the city’s residents stood in favour of a ban due to the inconvenience attached to the NYE’s flares.

Flare enough

The decision and its amendments didn’t blow anyone away since the topic of a total fireworks ban versus a partial ban in major Dutch cities like Rotterdam or Amsterdam have been a topic of debate for the past year.

With many things that can go sideways when it comes to fireworks, Amsterdam’s municipality is “looking for a good balance between sufficient supply and manageability” according to reporting. 🧯

While the situation of fireworks in the Netherlands was previously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, similarly, all municipality plans for this year’s firework shows are subject to the health measures which apply during New Year’s Eve. 

As for solo fireworks enthusiasts, the municipality also announced that it is possible to purchase fireworks at the outlets set up for the purpose. 🎉

What do you think of the latest measures concerning the fireworks ban in Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Chansereypich Seng/Unsplash

Previous articleSinterklaas WILL arrive by boat this year —but with some extra COVID-19 precautions
Next articleMurderers of Dutch lawyer, Derk Wiersum, sentenced to 30 years in prison
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Crime

Murderers of Dutch lawyer, Derk Wiersum, sentenced to 30 years in prison

This morning, The Court of Amsterdam sentenced two men to 30 years imprisonment for the murder of Derk Wiersum, the...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Murderers of Dutch lawyer, Derk Wiersum, sentenced to 30 years in prison

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
This morning, The Court of Amsterdam sentenced two men to 30 years imprisonment for the murder of Derk Wiersum, the lawyer of a crown...

The residents have spoken: NYE fireworks are officially banned in Amsterdam

Farah Al Mazouni -
If you were hoping to bid goodbye to this year with a bang and a pop, it's best not to be in Amsterdam for...

Sinterklaas WILL arrive by boat this year —but with some extra COVID-19 precautions

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
To everyone's delight, Sinterklaas will be returning to the Netherlands this year, but with some restrictions to ensure safety for everyone, says the municipal...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X