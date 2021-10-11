The residents have spoken: NYE fireworks are officially banned in Amsterdam

If you were hoping to bid goodbye to this year with a bang and a pop, it’s best not to be in Amsterdam for New Year’s Eve. Amsterdam city council has decided to ban consumer fireworks in the city for New Year’s celebrations.

The city’s party won’t stop though! We’re still bidding 2021 farewell with a bang as the municipality will swoop in with an alternative by organising professional fireworks shows in a number of places throughout the city. 🎆

And we all know a professional fireworks exhibit is far better than your brother’s drunken friend’s attempt.

How, what why?

After many questions surrounding the future of fireworks in the Netherlands, a recent sparkling amendment to the fireworks regulations through the General Local Regulation (APV) has been made. ✍

This means that Amsterdam’s municipality will move forward with banning fireworks in the city for New Year’s Eve where, according to RTL Nieuws, the majority of the city’s residents stood in favour of a ban due to the inconvenience attached to the NYE’s flares.

Flare enough

The decision and its amendments didn’t blow anyone away since the topic of a total fireworks ban versus a partial ban in major Dutch cities like Rotterdam or Amsterdam have been a topic of debate for the past year.

With many things that can go sideways when it comes to fireworks, Amsterdam’s municipality is “looking for a good balance between sufficient supply and manageability” according to reporting. 🧯

While the situation of fireworks in the Netherlands was previously affected by the coronavirus pandemic, similarly, all municipality plans for this year’s firework shows are subject to the health measures which apply during New Year’s Eve.

As for solo fireworks enthusiasts, the municipality also announced that it is possible to purchase fireworks at the outlets set up for the purpose. 🎉

What do you think of the latest measures concerning the fireworks ban in Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Chansereypich Seng/Unsplash