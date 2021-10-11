Murderers of Dutch lawyer, Derk Wiersum, sentenced to 30 years in prison

NewsCrime
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
a-picture-of-a-law-gavel-in-front-of-judge
Image: vchalup2/Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/123214658/stock-photo-justice-and-law-concept-lawyer.html

This morning, The Court of Amsterdam sentenced two men to 30 years imprisonment for the murder of Derk Wiersum, the lawyer of a crown witness in a large scale case against the Moroccan-Dutch Mafia.

The verdict comes two years after the assassination of Wiersum in front of his Amsterdam house. The sentence given is lower than the requirement of the Public Prosecution Service, which demanded life imprisonment, reports NOS.

The convicted men are Gërmo B. and Moren B., childhood friends from Almere and Rotterdam, respectively. On September 18, 2019, the men shot Wiersum six times, killing him and driving away.

The two men have extensive criminal records, with a history of violent crimes and illegal possession of weapons. However, according to the judge, they had no history of murder or manslaughter, thus forgoing the life sentence.

Premeditated murder

The court found the men guilty of committing premeditated murder. The suspects maintained their innocence throughout the whole trial. They also tried to give an alibi for the time of the murder, but the court didn’t buy it.

“They committed the murder together,” said the judge during the verdict.

Who ordered the murder?

It is still unclear to investigators who ordered the murder. However, the main suspect is Ridouan Taghi, the alleged head of the Dutch-Moroccan Mafia. This is due to the fact that Derk Wiersum was the lawyer of a crown witness in the Marengo case against Taghi’s criminal organisation.

In addition, both the crown witness’ brother and confidant, Peter R. de Vries (the famous Dutch crime journalist) were also murdered.

Taghi is currently behind bars as the prime suspect in the Marengo trial.

Evidence

The evidence used to convict the pair included the fact that their DNA was found in stolen cars used in the preparation of the murder and the murder itself.

The court determined Morena was the shooter, and Gërmo was the getaway driver. However, both men were found equally responsible for the murder.

They also had prepaid phones, which were used heavily before the murder. However, after the crime, the phones immediately became inactive.

A third suspect

A third suspect was also arrested in this case, Taghi’s cousin Anouar T. It is believed that he provided the stolen cars used in the murder. His trial will start at a later date.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook and Instagram for the latest news and updates in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: vchalup2/Depositphotos

Previous articleThe residents have spoken: NYE fireworks are officially banned in Amsterdam
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Holidays

The residents have spoken: NYE fireworks are officially banned in Amsterdam

If you were hoping to bid goodbye to this year with a bang and a pop, it's best not to...
Farah Al Mazouni -

Latest posts

Murderers of Dutch lawyer, Derk Wiersum, sentenced to 30 years in prison

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
This morning, The Court of Amsterdam sentenced two men to 30 years imprisonment for the murder of Derk Wiersum, the lawyer of a crown...

The residents have spoken: NYE fireworks are officially banned in Amsterdam

Farah Al Mazouni -
If you were hoping to bid goodbye to this year with a bang and a pop, it's best not to be in Amsterdam for...

Sinterklaas WILL arrive by boat this year —but with some extra COVID-19 precautions

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
To everyone's delight, Sinterklaas will be returning to the Netherlands this year, but with some restrictions to ensure safety for everyone, says the municipal...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X