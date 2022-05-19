CultureSociety

These GIFs about Dutch life will definitely make you laugh

Veronika Licheva
Veronika Licheva

GIFs about Dutch life? Yes, please! Your GIF prayers have been answered. Here are the funniest GIFs dedicated to life in the Netherlands!

We stumbled across an Instagram account devoted entirely to GIFs about expat life in the Netherlands called The Dutch-Esque Life — how fab!

The account is owned by an Australian bird who Pretty Woman’d her life onto a houseboat in the Netherlands and generously allowed us to publish this article.

Dutch food goodness (or not)

Some Dutch foods are a hit, while others are a complete miss. But you aren’t a true expat until you’ve tried them all!

Dutch parties

Dutch parties in Amsterdam? A definite yeah! Dutch parties at home? You better make sure you don’t end up in a circle party.

Commuting in the Netherlands

We’ve all been through it. Every expat in the Netherlands has commuted to work at some point, and oh boy, it’s an adventure! 🚄

The problems of learning Dutch

And of course, the endless struggles of learning Dutch in a country where everyone speaks English. Coincidentally, if they do speak Dutch to you, it will be really, really fast 🏃‍♀️

Dealing with life in Holland as an expat

Life in the Netherlands can be so different from anything you’ve experienced before. From Dutch people and their Dutch quirks, to family and friends back home who have a completely wrong perception of Holland — which they like to call the entirety of the country.

Life in the Netherlands sure is something else!

Which of these GIFs do you find most relatable? Do you know any other GIFs about Dutch life that are funny? Tell us in the comments below!
Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in September 2018, and was fully updated in May 2022 for your reading pleasure.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Veronika Licheva
Veronika Licheva
Veronika Licheva

Living the short girl life in the land of giants. Veronika is a content creator who takes great interest in video, photography, and journalism. Her mission in The Netherlands is to build a vibrant and exciting career, while simultaneously petting as many dogs as possible.

What do you think?

5 COMMENTS

  2. LOLOL! OMG so true!
    That huisarts GIF though is spot on the way I feel (and what I want to say).
    ????

    PS: You are welcome to pet my dog. He’s too cute!

  3. They are funny.
    One of those I experienced at Elsa’s bar in Amsterdam Watersgraafsmeer when a klootzaak came to me and my friend and told us, in English, “You are in The Netherlands. You must speak. Dutch.”. It wasnot that funny though. Just coincided with the begimning of Dutch society falling into populism/racism hell.

