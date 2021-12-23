Bye bye OV chip card! Hello, travelling by bank card

Nicole Ogden
In the summer of 2022, you will be able to check into Dutch public transport in style with just a debit card, credit card, or a digital wallet on your phone. 📱

Are you constantly losing your OV chip card? Or do you often worry about whether you put money on it this month? Well, you can finally rest easy — because your prayers have been answered! 🙏🏻

Checking into public transport with just your debit card/credit card will be widely available starting next year, reports Tweakers.

OV pay baby

The Netherlands is currently testing out the new system, called OVpay, in Lelystad and Gooi en Vechtstreek.

For the time being, you can only do debit card check-ins for full-fare travel. However, this new strategy wants to eventually connect travel products (like discount subscriptions) to people’s bank accounts. Handig!

A contactless, pay-as-you-go system has already been operating in London for a few years now and Dutchies have taken notice of this. 👀

New OV chip card and app

A new OV chip card and app that doesn’t require a bank card to be linked to it will also be available.

In 2019, it was announced that the current OV chip card is expected to be phased out in 2023.

What do you think about paying for public transport by bank card? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!

Nicole Ogden
Hailing from the bustling city of Bangkok, Nicole is a Thai/American international student who came to the Netherlands to study linguistics. When she's not reading books or listening to true crime podcasts, she's practising her singing and guitar skills! She is also attempting to pick up the Dutch language (moeilijk).

