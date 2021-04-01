Parks across the Netherlands evacuated due to crowds, only litter remains

Yesterday, parks across the country, including Amsterdam’s Vondelpark, were evacuated due to large crowds gathering to soak up some sunshine.

Utrecht saw Park Lepelenburg closed down and an alcohol ban was brought in for Sonsbeek Park in Arnhem. In Groningen’s Noorderplantsoen, a police van arrived to ask visitors to comply with coronavirus measures and an alcohol ban.

However, Amsterdam’s Vondelpark saw the most drama.

Vondelpark closed

The decision was made to close the park’s entrances at 2:45 PM yesterday. At 6:30 PM, the park was cleared of the remaining visitors on the orders of Amsterdam’s mayor, the NOS reports.

Kreeg dit filmpje net doorgestuurd. Veel plezier met dit handhaven. Nog nooit zoveel zin gehad in goed weer en geloof me, ik hou van goed weer. pic.twitter.com/t3iJhw3vkn — Jorn Luka (@JornLuka) March 31, 2021



According to the mayor’s spokesperson, “a large group clumped around the monument with drinks and music. It was too large, it did not adhere to the corona measures and did not keep a meter and a half away.”

Some did not want to leave

When police and enforcement approached the large group, there was aggressive behaviour and visitors were slow to leave during the evacuation of the park.

Het Parool reports that in some cases, bottles were thrown, fireworks were set off and people started climbing the park’s fences. Two people were also arrested.

Some visitors took the party elsewhere. Once the Vondelpark was evacuated, people gathered in the Museumplein. However, a fight broke out, leading to the hospitalisation of one person and the crowd eventually diminished.

Litter left behind

Many parks were left littered with rubbish and plastic.

