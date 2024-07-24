Finally! It’s about to actually feel like summer in the Netherlands

No one scare it away 👀

For those of us living in the Netherlands, this summer has felt a bit like standing on an NS platform. You look up, and you’re told to wait just five more minutes, over, and over, and over.

However, it looks like the wait might finally be over.

According to Weeronline, we’re about to get a decent week of summer weather.

First, just a little bit more waiting

Today will give us a nice teaser for what’s to come with sunshine and temperatures lingering between 19 and 23 degrees Celcius.

However, the clouds will return in the evening, and they’ll stick around for a while. With cloud cover and rain showers predicted for both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will linger between 17 and 24 degrees, meaning you’ll be sweaty — just not sunkissed.

Saturday, however, is where things get… interesting.

According to Weeronline, the Netherlands will either enjoy a pleasantly dry Saturday or we’ll get absolutely drenched by a front of rain from France. (Which sounds more likely to you? 🫠)

But then? Glorious sunshine and summer weather!

We didn’t invite you into this article to dampen your spirits though (the next few days will already do that for you). This weather report is one of hope.

According to Weeronline, Sunday will mark the start of “perfect holiday weather”, with little chance of rain (🙌 😩), sunshine, and temperatures of around 23 degrees.

These temperatures will then continue to rise with no less than 25 degrees expected next week.

While they can’t give us the specifics yet, as the meteorologists put it, next week will be “a lot more pleasant than previous holiday weeks.” Thank. Gouda.

