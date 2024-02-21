Close your windows! Venomous pet cobra feared on the loose in Lelystad

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Image: DutchReview/Mokele/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

One pet owner in Lelystad is not having such a great day right now. Their pet cobra has gone missing — and it’s causing quite the stir.

According to reports by the NOS, the unconventional pet went missing from its owner’s home on Monday.

Yesterday, the municipality of Lelystad warned its residents to keep windows and doors closed, and keep their own pets indoors or on a leash.

The specific snake in question, a shield-nosed cobra, isn’t as poisonous as other cobras — but you should still stay at least one metre away if you come across it.

Perhaps don’t do what this guy is doing, for example. 👀

Could still be in the house

However, all this chaos may be for nothing, as one snake expert believes the cobra may actually still be in the house.

Speaking to radio programme Nieuws en Co, Walter Getreuer, owner of a reptile zoo, explains that the outdoor weather conditions would be too harsh for the snake.

He attended the owner’s home with his specially trained dog to search for the pet. While he didn’t find the snake, he did find several cats.

Getreuer explains to the programme that his dog can only signal the snake’s presence if he is within one metre of the snake, however, the presence of cats in the house may have caused the snake to hide within the home.

“That is a clear predator for a snake. If it is hidden very deep somewhere, my dog ​​does not give a signal,” he says.

However, if you do happen to come across the escapee, please stay at least one metre away and call 112.

  1. You should let the residents know that they will be fine so long as they don’t eat the snake. If it’s poisonous, it can only hurt you if you eat it. Now if it was venomous, then you worry about it biting you.

