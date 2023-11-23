A child went missing: now, this man is using the kid’s bank card

Police are appealing for information

photo-of-man-using-atm-machine-Dutch-police-appeal-for-anyone-who-recognises-him
Image: Politie.nl

Dutch police have released the image of a man using an ATM machine in Rotterdam, and they need to know if you recognise him.

Why? He is using the bank card of a missing 14-year-old.

On October 8, the missing child in question, Waliou Nassirou, left Drachten and headed in the direction of Groningen or Leeuwarden. He hasn’t been seen since.

photo-of-waliou-nassirou-missing-child-netherlands
14-year-old Walilou Nassirou has been missing for over six weeks. Image: Politie.nl

Family, friend, or stranger — the police don’t know

According to an appeal by the police, the man in the image may not have anything to do with the disappearance; they just need to know who he is.

“It may be a friend, family member or acquaintance, but that is not yet known. We would very much like to get in touch with him because he may know more about where Waliou is,” the police statement says.

photo-of-man-using-ATM-machine-Netherlands-missing-14-year-old-do-you-recognise-this-man
Another image of the man. Image: Politie.nl

The man used an ATM in Rotterdam’s 1e Middellandstraat at around 10 AM and again at 3:55 PM.

Recognise this man?

If you recognise the man in the image, you can contact the police in a number of ways:

  • Call the free tip line on 0800-6070
  • Leave an anonymous tip on 0800-7000
  • Or via meldmisdaadanoniem.nl (an independent reporting centre.)

Feature Image:Politie.nl
