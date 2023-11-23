Put the kettle on: blustery cold weather is on its way to the Netherlands, and there’s even a chance of snow.

Okay, it’s bad news and it’s good news. On the one hand, we’re going to get some ice-cold rain, freezing winds, dropping temperatures, and potentially an anti-immigration prime minister.

But on the other hand, we might get some snowflakes! ❄️

(Hey, give us a break; it’s a hard day for everyone).

Snow on the way?

From Thursday evening, a bitter wind and chilly rain will cross the Netherlands. There’s also a chance of thunderstorms.

On the weekend, expect a miserable five to seven degrees, and it may drop down to zero overnight, reports AD.

On the occasions where rain crosses the country, we’re likely to see the first snowflakes of the season: but it’ll be horrible, wet snow that probably won’t settle.

However, if it gets a little colder, a white landscape isn’t out of the question. ☃️

Freezing weather ahead

Did you know that it’s not technically winter yet? Yes, I was devastated too. We still have almost a full month of autumn left.

That makes the news that winter weather is arriving next week even worse. The chance of a frost in the evening is going to rise from 50% to 80%.

Some temperatures could even go into the negatives.

