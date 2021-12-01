Thuisbezorgd finally offering full-time contracts (hoera!)

Caitlin Elston-Weidinger
Thuisbezorgd couriers sit restlessly around a Mcdonalds in Utrecht
Image: Fokkebok/Depositphotos https://de.depositphotos.com/stock-photos/thuisbezorgd.html?filter=all&qview=440075520

Thuisbezorgd is taking a revolutionary step that will certainly (at least hopefully) change the industry: full-time contracts for its employees!

Today one can hardly leave their apartment without getting run over by a sea of frantic cyclists clad in vibrant colours rushing to clock in as many deliveries as humanly possible.

Previously, Thuisbezorgd’s orange (rather patriotic, no?) garbed drivers could work up to 12 hours per week on contract. But in a win for the workers,  employees can now opt for 16, 24, 32, or even 40-hour contracts, reports NU.nl

Courier Pandemie!

Since the start of the pandemic, people across the world have grown all the more dependent on the ease of delivery service options. And while the gig economy has transformed our cities and consumption habits, many delivery companies have resisted change.

Governments and food delivery executives have been at legislative odds since America’s gig economy rapidly crept into the EU, with some states outright banning their operations and others demanding basic worker protections or employment contracts. 

Life in any bustling Dutch city today increasingly entails dodging a seemingly endless fleet of delivery food and grocery service employees speeding down the bike lanes, from Thuisbezorgd to Gorillas. 

Thuisbezorgd’s decision this Wednesday is a trailblazing step towards ensuring stable and secure working conditions in one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

A future in question 

In addition, this new model also guarantees couriers an hourly salary that exceeds the minimum wage, while also offering employment insurance and social security. 

While the explosion of delivery services has been a disappointment or even a public nuisance for some, for many it has become a staple for its perceived safety and convenience.

What is certain is that these delivery services are not going anywhere. So rather than worrying about the company’s future performance on the stock market, let’s celebrate the expansion of workers’ rights for its many many riders! 💪

How do you feel knowing your next order will be delivered by a happy and protected courier?

Featured Image: Fokkebok/Depositphotos

Previous article
Caitlin Elston-Weidinger
Thuisbezorgd finally offering full-time contracts (hoera!)

