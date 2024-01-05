These were the most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2023, and it’s surprising!

What happened to Bram? 👶

Forget Thijs, Jelle and Anouk, the most popular baby names in the Netherlands in 2023 are moving away from traditional Dutch names.

Not that we’re mad about it though, the 2023 faves are pretty dang cute. 🥰

Noah reigns supreme for baby boys

The most common baby boy name in 2023? Noah.

And are we surprised? Noah (Sorry, I had to.)

While it’s certainly a move away from the classic Jans and Brams, Noah has actually been the most popular baby boy name for the past five years — In. A. Row.

According to the Dutch Social Insurance Bank (SVB), this year alone, a whopping 888 baby boys were given the name.

So if you want to guess the name of the first boy who will break your child’s heart, our money’s on Noah.

READ MORE | What is a ‘roepnaam’? One of the best Dutch quirks explained

What is surprising is that Noah isn’t the only decidedly non-Dutch-sounding name to make it into the top 10 baby boy names in the Netherlands this year.

It’s followed by the likes of Luca, Lucas, Liam, and Levi (there’s a lot of love for L names).

Julia is a firm fave for baby girls

The year 2023 saw the name Julia become the most chosen name for baby girls in the Netherlands, with 681 little, squishy, adorable faces given the name.

Following close behind were the likes of Olivia (rising from ninth place in 2022 to second place in 2023), Emma (another firm favourite), Nora, Yara, Saar, Noor and Tess.

READ MORE | Names in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide to Dutch names

Unlike the baby boys of 2023, the top 10 baby girl names are sounding less like they’ve come out of a bestselling John Green novel, and more from, well, the Netherlands — also cute!

Check out the list

Dying to see the full list of baby names that the Dutch loved this year? We’ve got you covered! 👇

RankBoysGirls
1NoahJulia
2Luca Olivia
3LucasMila
4LiamEmma
5LeviSophie
6SemNora
7DaanYara
8MeesSaar
9NoudNoor
10JamesTess
Source: SVB

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Dutch Quirk #80: put a sink in their bedrooms
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

