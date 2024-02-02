These popular stores in the Netherlands are reducing their prices

Inflation who?

NewsEconomy
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-an-walking-down-shopping-street-Netherlands
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/medium-shot-smiley-man-walking-city_20489813.htm#query=person%20shopping%20Netherlands&position=13&from_view=search&track=ais&uuid=c755a1e5-609e-4da4-98e5-ae3459d8f10d

A quick glance around the shops in 2024 will often have us gawking at rising prices — but does your shopping day include a trip to the Action or IKEA? If so, you’re going to be pleasantly surprised.

Both Action and IKEA Netherlands have announced that they are going to reduce their prices in 2024.

Surely they meant raise, right? Nee, that’s no spelling error. Customers will enjoy lower prices this year.

Thousands of products

Unlike what feels like every other store in the Netherlands, Action is actually reducing the costs of nearly 40% of its stock — which counts for a whopping 2,500 products.

Similarly, IKEA also plans to reduce the prices of over a quarter of its products.

The price reduction will be seen among 2,700 of IKEA’s products, with costs reduced by an average of 20%, De Telagraaf reports.

Lower costs for raw materials and transport

How is this possible?

According to RTL Nieuws, Action can reduce its prices due to lower costs for transportation and raw materials.

Instead of pocketing that extra cash themselves, the chain has decided to, in turn, reduce the selling prices of the products.

READ MORE | Cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands: the ultimate 2024 guide

It’s a similar story for IKEA. According to De Telegraaf, the company is enjoying lower costs for transportation and raw materials. This, in turn, means that they can charge less for their products in 2024.

I don’t know about you, but my apartment is about to experience a major glow-up. ✨

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
Is this the best eSIM in the Netherlands? Airalo reviewed
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

TikTok hype has tourists paying €13 for ONE stroopwafel in Amsterdam

The rich are getting richer, the globe is getting hotter, and wars are getting bloodier — yet one thing stays...
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 -

Latest posts

Is this the best eSIM in the Netherlands? Airalo reviewed

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
With a range of geographical and data-based packages, multiple SIM capabilities, and pure ease of usage, Airalo offers powerful benefits for internationals on the...

Dutch Quirk #54: Play Links Rechts, non-stop at anything patriotic

Francesca Burbano - 0
Let's set the scene! You’re at your first Dutch Carnival in your costume, bopping along to some Dutch music (even though you don’t know...

19 ways to actually make friends as an expat in the Netherlands in 2024

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 - 0
Making friends in the Netherlands as an expat can be truly difficult. So, first of all, big kudos to you for being here. 🥰...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.