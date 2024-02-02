A quick glance around the shops in 2024 will often have us gawking at rising prices — but does your shopping day include a trip to the Action or IKEA? If so, you’re going to be pleasantly surprised.

Both Action and IKEA Netherlands have announced that they are going to reduce their prices in 2024.

Surely they meant raise, right? Nee, that’s no spelling error. Customers will enjoy lower prices this year.

Thousands of products

Unlike what feels like every other store in the Netherlands, Action is actually reducing the costs of nearly 40% of its stock — which counts for a whopping 2,500 products.

Similarly, IKEA also plans to reduce the prices of over a quarter of its products.

The price reduction will be seen among 2,700 of IKEA’s products, with costs reduced by an average of 20%, De Telagraaf reports.

Lower costs for raw materials and transport

How is this possible?

According to RTL Nieuws, Action can reduce its prices due to lower costs for transportation and raw materials.

Instead of pocketing that extra cash themselves, the chain has decided to, in turn, reduce the selling prices of the products.

READ MORE | Cheapest supermarkets in the Netherlands: the ultimate 2024 guide

It’s a similar story for IKEA. According to De Telegraaf, the company is enjoying lower costs for transportation and raw materials. This, in turn, means that they can charge less for their products in 2024.

I don’t know about you, but my apartment is about to experience a major glow-up. ✨

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮