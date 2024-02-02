Cheaper train tickets and more: these Dutch sites and apps will help you save money

With costs skyrocketing all over the Netherlands and salaries unable to catch up, saving money can feel like a Herculean task.

Thankfully, however, there are tips and tricks to help you get the most bang for your buck — some that’ll even help you save your way to greater financial freedom.

Here are some of our favourite Dutch websites and apps for saving some money while you live your life. 💪

Schapr: for a more affordable grocery bill

Founded in 2022 by a group of Dutch students, Schapr.nl is a website (and soon-to-be app!) that allows users to compare the prices of groceries at popular supermarkets across the Netherlands.

If, for example, you’re really craving some Coolbest blood orange juice, the website will show you that a one-litre bottle is a whole euro cheaper at PLUS compared to Albert Heijn (€2.24 at PLUS, versus €3.29 at Albert Heijn).

Handig (handy), eh?

Woolsocks: for powerful savings options

With a bevvy of savings and money-management tools, the Woolsocks app is like having a mini price-slashing ninja in your pocket.

After adding your bank account to the app, it will monitor your spending habits, generating a useful report of where your money is going.

The major pro? Woolsocks makes it easier to say doei (bye) to wallet-draining splurges — and choose how you’ll save the money you would have spent.

Do you also dig cashback deals on your groceries? Woolsocks shows you which products will help put cash back in your wallet — and the supermarkets currently offering those deals.

Locomocheap: for cheaper train travel

When Michel Brinkhuis was scouring the net for discounted train tickets, all he saw was a cluster of websites offering reductions for plane tickets, AD reports.

Determined to do something about it, Brinkhuis subsequently founded the rail price-comparison website Locomocheap.

Whether you’re looking for regular Intercity tickets or you’re in the midst of planning a weekend trip to another European city, the website will help you find the cheapest rail deal available.

Saving money doesn’t necessarily mean locking yourself indoors and never doing anything again.

You can also save money by using smart tools that help you save when you decide to spend.

What are your favourite websites and apps to help save costs in the Netherlands? Tell us all about them in the comments below!