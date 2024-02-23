Forget camping in France: these destinations are increasingly popular when travelling from the NL this summer

Did someone say Albania? ☀️

NewsEconomy
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-Albanian-cost-popular-holiday-destinations-from-Netherlands-2024
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/premium-photo/aerial-view-coastline-resort-town-ksamil-sunny-summer-day-albania_11944307.htm#fromView=search&page=1&position=18&uuid=5326e449-0ae6-4465-abaf-0ee4f46336e9

The insurance company ANWB just surveyed nearly 2,000 Dutchies with a singular goal in mind: figure out their holiday plans.

The result? A whopping nine out of ten Dutch people will still be going on holiday this year, according to ANWB spokesperson Sanne Over.

In conversation with RTL Nieuws, Over reveals that while many Dutch people will still enjoy a vacay in classic destinations — think Germany, Spain, and France — more and more are opting for more affordable alternatives.

“People are choosing alternatives more often than last year because of the expensive airline tickets,” she explains.

But where exactly will they be going? 🏝️

Say hoi to Slovenia and Albania

Thanks to recent changes in the holiday market — such as more expensive flight tickets — there’s a heightened interest in cheaper European destinations, such as Slovenia and Albania.

“They go to Slovenia or Albania, for example, because the destination itself is cheaper than Italy or Spain, for example. The Dutch love holidays, but are price-conscious,” Over tells RTL Nieuws.

picture-of-white-sand-beach-in-ksamil-albania-where-dutch-people-go-on-holiday
Destinations like Albania are hot favourites with the Dutch, according to ANWB. Image: Freepik

While we like to poke fun at the Dutch for their stingy nature, this really doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.

For example, the average cost for a hotel room in Albania sits between just €25-40 per night!

In Slovenia, B&Bs hover around €55, holiday inns and rooms can be found for around €40, whilst hotel prices can run around €80 to €130 per night.

*Furiously Googles flights to Albania*

What are your travel plans for 2024? Tell us all about them in the comments below!

Previous article
Living in the Netherlands? Your purchasing power is about to increase: here’s why
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Living in the Netherlands? Your purchasing power is about to increase: here’s why

Now that's a shocking headline — but you can shut that jaw and drop those eyebrows because it's a fact....
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Living in the Netherlands? Your purchasing power is about to increase: here’s why

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
Now that's a shocking headline — but you can shut that jaw and drop those eyebrows because it's a fact. If you're living in...

Why ‘Tikkie’ is called Tikkie: behind the app’s unusual name

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
From splitting the Friday borrel drinks with your coworkers to paying for your friend's birthday present with friends, Tikkie is one of the most...

This Rotterdam landlord is charging over €1000 in rent for a 9m2 room

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Anyone looking for a room or flat to rent in the Netherlands knows that finding one in your budget is as difficult as a...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.