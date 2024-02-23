The insurance company ANWB just surveyed nearly 2,000 Dutchies with a singular goal in mind: figure out their holiday plans.

The result? A whopping nine out of ten Dutch people will still be going on holiday this year, according to ANWB spokesperson Sanne Over.

In conversation with RTL Nieuws, Over reveals that while many Dutch people will still enjoy a vacay in classic destinations — think Germany, Spain, and France — more and more are opting for more affordable alternatives.

“People are choosing alternatives more often than last year because of the expensive airline tickets,” she explains.

But where exactly will they be going? 🏝️

Say hoi to Slovenia and Albania

Thanks to recent changes in the holiday market — such as more expensive flight tickets — there’s a heightened interest in cheaper European destinations, such as Slovenia and Albania.

“They go to Slovenia or Albania, for example, because the destination itself is cheaper than Italy or Spain, for example. The Dutch love holidays, but are price-conscious,” Over tells RTL Nieuws.

Destinations like Albania are hot favourites with the Dutch, according to ANWB. Image: Freepik

While we like to poke fun at the Dutch for their stingy nature, this really doesn’t seem like such a bad idea.

For example, the average cost for a hotel room in Albania sits between just €25-40 per night!

In Slovenia, B&Bs hover around €55, holiday inns and rooms can be found for around €40, whilst hotel prices can run around €80 to €130 per night.

*Furiously Googles flights to Albania*

