A PostNL employee retired after 17 years — and only gets a box of chocolate and a €10 voucher 

When 69-year-old Hermien de Wit decided to retire, she only received a box of Merci chocolates and a €10 voucher in her letterbox.

“A token of appreciation would have been nice”, says de Wit. She worked for PostNL for over 17 years, until last week, when she delivered her letter, according to RTL Nieuws.

“Dedicated, responsible, flexible and loyal”

This is how PostNL described her in their standard retirement template. While these might not be someone’s most personal attributes, it looks like they are pretty accurate on De Wit. 

She was supposed to stop working years ago, but the company asked her to stay because of the huge shortage of postal workers.

READ MORE: Demand for parcels too high: PostNL capacity maxed out

A bouquet of dignity

Her daughter said on the Dutch talk show Jinek that, in her view, postal workers lost their honour and dignity in recent years. 

Instead, de Wit received a massive bouquet on behalf of the city of Hoevelaken, where she was working.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments!

Previous articleLatest in dystopian utility prices: Dutch man slapped with €100,000 energy bill
Next articleFierljeppen: the curious Dutch sport you need to know about
