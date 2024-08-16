A temporary PostNL worker has thrown away three-weeks worth of mail destined for hundreds of residents of Hengelo, Twente.

PostNL hired the holiday worker to fill in for the area’s regular mailperson for three weeks. However, he failed to deliver a. single. parcel.

After two weeks of mailbox silence, residents started growing suspicious and alerted the local media, reports Tubantia.

A quick investigation unearthed the truth: the mail had been destroyed.

Lost forever

Apparently, the mailman dumped all the mail in a large waste paper container in the city (at least he recycles?).

READ NEXT | Recycling in the Netherlands: an international’s guide in 2024

By the time PostNL realized this, helaas, the bin had already been emptied, and its contents had been long transferred to a waste processor in Enschede.

This means the Hengelo residents’ mail, including sensitive documents such as credit cards and medical results, is forever lost.

Mysterious Motive

While the consequences of the mailman’s actions are painfully clear, his motives remain a mystery.

Unsurprisingly, he was immediately fired, and PostNL is considering further action.

He can only hope that if he’s requested to appear in court, his notification is delivered by a more responsible colleague.

Have you ever lost important mail? Tell us your stories in the comments below.