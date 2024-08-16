PostNL worker dumps parcels in waste bins for three weeks, hundreds of residents left without mail

At least this news was delivered 🙃

A temporary PostNL worker has thrown away three-weeks worth of mail destined for hundreds of residents of Hengelo, Twente. 

PostNL hired the holiday worker to fill in for the area’s regular mailperson for three weeks. However, he failed to deliver a. single. parcel.

After two weeks of mailbox silence, residents started growing suspicious and alerted the local media, reports Tubantia.

A quick investigation unearthed the truth: the mail had been destroyed.

Lost forever

Apparently, the mailman dumped all the mail in a large waste paper container in the city (at least he recycles?).

By the time PostNL realized this, helaas, the bin had already been emptied, and its contents had been long transferred to a waste processor in Enschede. 

This means the Hengelo residents’ mail, including sensitive documents such as credit cards and medical results, is forever lost. 

Mysterious Motive

While the consequences of the mailman’s actions are painfully clear, his motives remain a mystery. 

Unsurprisingly, he was immediately fired, and PostNL is considering further action.

He can only hope that if he’s requested to appear in court, his notification is delivered by a more responsible colleague.

Have you ever lost important mail? Tell us your stories in the comments below.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor’s in International Studies. When she’s not reciting unsolicited facts about the countries she’s lived in, she is writing them down. Her biggest dreams include lobbying the Dutch government into forcing oliebollen stands to operate year-round, and becoming a journalist. In this order.

