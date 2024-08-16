Police in Utrecht are looking for a man who pulled a 19-year-old woman off her bike in Utrecht this week. They have released photos of the suspect.

The police are looking for the man after his alleged involvement in at least two attacks on women this week.

During the attacks, it is believed he attempted to pull two cyclists from their bikes.

At least two known attempts

On Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old woman was violently pulled from her bike while cycling towards Utrecht’s Science Park but managed to escape.

We zijn dringend op zoek naar deze verdachte. Hij wordt in verband gebracht met recente feiten in #Utrecht waarbij fietsers van hun fiets worden getrokken: Klik op de link voor meer informatie:https://t.co/4HZ5lFGw0v — Politie Gooi en Vechtstreek (@POL_GooienVecht) August 15, 2024

Translation: We are urgently looking for this suspect. He is associated with recent incidents in #Utrecht where cyclists are pulled from their bikes: Click on the link for more information

According to RTV Utrecht, the suspect was driving a car and drove off in an unknown direction after attempting to attack the woman.

It has been revealed that a second incident also occurred in Utrecht several days before, but the police do not want to share the victim’s details, location or date of the attack.

The suspect is still at large

In a press release, the police shared their concern, stating that the suspect is still at large.

They write that he is believed to “operate at night and seems to target cyclists who cycle alone..”

They know the man’s name, but it has not been made public.

Do you have any information regarding the man? Then call 0800-6070 for the police’s investigation tip line.