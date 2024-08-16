This man is allegedly pulling women off their bikes in Utrecht, have you seen him? 

He is still at large

Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Last updated
1 minute read
Mugshot-of-alleged-man

Police in Utrecht are looking for a man who pulled a 19-year-old woman off her bike in Utrecht this week. They have released photos of the suspect. 

The police are looking for the man after his alleged involvement in at least two attacks on women this week. 

During the attacks, it is believed he attempted to pull two cyclists from their bikes.

At least two known attempts 

On Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old woman was violently pulled from her bike while cycling towards Utrecht’s Science Park but managed to escape. 

Translation: We are urgently looking for this suspect. He is associated with recent incidents in #Utrecht where cyclists are pulled from their bikes: Click on the link for more information

According to RTV Utrecht, the suspect was driving a car and drove off in an unknown direction after attempting to attack the woman. 

It has been revealed that a second incident also occurred in Utrecht several days before, but the police do not want to share the victim’s details, location or date of the attack.

The suspect is still at large 

In a press release, the police shared their concern, stating that the suspect is still at large.

They write that he is believed to “operate at night and seems to target cyclists who cycle alone..” 

They know the man’s name, but it has not been made public.

Do you have any information regarding the man? Then call 0800-6070 for the police’s investigation tip line. 

Feature Image:Politie
This handy app will help you save money like a pro in 2024
PostNL worker dumps parcels in waste bins for three weeks, hundreds of residents left without mail
Christopher Conway
Christopher Conway
Chris hails from the beautiful (and occasionally rainy) Donegal, Ireland. With a degree in History and English under his belt, he’s now diving into an MA in Journalism. Having grown up in Ireland, he’s no stranger to a bit of rain, so the Dutch weather feels just like home to him. In fact, when it comes to Dutch rain, it’s like Ireland but with more bikes and fewer sheep!

