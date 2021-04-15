Tickets for a time slot in Primark stores snapped up and resold online for up to €25

Trying to get yourself an appointment for a peruse around Primark? You may have found that it’s nearly impossible. People are starting to book appointments for the popular store in order to resell them online.

If you were hoping to go for a shop around Primark this weekend you’ll have to try again in a few weeks. All available time slots in Primarks across the Netherlands are fully booked for the coming weeks.

In particular, booking appointments for Primarks in Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, Zaandam, Almere, Hoofddorp, Eindhoven, Utrecht, Zoetermeer and Hilversum will prove to be impossible, RTL Nieuws reports.

Why is this? Sellers are booking appointments in bulk with the hope of selling them on for some mula. Unfortunately, it’s working.

Resold on social media

The treasured appointments are in high demand with many posting in Facebook groups looking for time slots. Sellers post in different groups or even on Marktplaats, where their tickets are quickly sold.

According to a study by RTL Nieuws, a special Facebook group has even been set up specifically for the sale of the appointments.

Unfortunately, the demand for the appointments has led to sellers asking for as high as €25 for a ticket — and people are paying it. One seller even went so far as to say “think of it as a festival ticket.”

Trouble booking new appointments

Every night at 12AM, Primark adds new time slots to its website. The slots are filled very quickly and the website often crashes.

One hopeful shopper tells RTL Nieuws that she has been trying to find a shopping appointment for two weeks. “I often don’t even visit the website at night because it crashes,” she says.

Feature Image: Jonathan Kemper/Unsplash.