Tickets for a time slot in Primark stores snapped up and resold online for up to €25

NewsPolitics & SocietyWeather
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Photo-of-Primark-logo-on-wall
Image: Jonathan Kemper/Unsplash.https://unsplash.com/photos/bz8R4liJfkQ

Trying to get yourself an appointment for a peruse around Primark? You may have found that it’s nearly impossible. People are starting to book appointments for the popular store in order to resell them online. 

If you were hoping to go for a shop around Primark this weekend you’ll have to try again in a few weeks. All available time slots in Primarks across the Netherlands are fully booked for the coming weeks.

In particular, booking appointments for Primarks in Amsterdam, The Hague, Rotterdam, Zaandam, Almere, Hoofddorp, Eindhoven, Utrecht, Zoetermeer and Hilversum will prove to be impossible, RTL Nieuws reports.

Why is this? Sellers are booking appointments in bulk with the hope of selling them on for some mula. Unfortunately, it’s working.

Resold on social media

The treasured appointments are in high demand with many posting in Facebook groups looking for time slots. Sellers post in different groups or even on Marktplaats, where their tickets are quickly sold.

According to a study by RTL Nieuws, a special Facebook group has even been set up specifically for the sale of the appointments.

Unfortunately, the demand for the appointments has led to sellers asking for as high as €25 for a ticket — and people are paying it. One seller even went so far as to say “think of it as a festival ticket.”

Trouble booking new appointments

Every night at 12AM, Primark adds new time slots to its website. The slots are filled very quickly and the website often crashes.

One hopeful shopper tells RTL Nieuws that she has been trying to find a shopping appointment for two weeks. “I often don’t even visit the website at night because it crashes,” she says.

Will you be trying to visit Primark anytime soon? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Jonathan Kemper/Unsplash.

Previous articleThis coronavirus scream test could replace nose swabs
Next articleHow to get a Dutch mortgage as a Brit, freelancer, and more
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Woops! Dutch webshop mistakenly hands out thousands of €15 vouchers

The Dutch love saving money and won’t say no to a good deal — so a giant webshop accidentally giving...
Jana Vondráčková -
Read more

Latest posts

Woops! Dutch webshop mistakenly hands out thousands of €15 vouchers

Jana Vondráčková -
The Dutch love saving money and won’t say no to a good deal — so a giant webshop accidentally giving out thousands of vouchers...

A holiday to Greece with no quarantine? This may be possible soon

Chloe Lovatt -
Picture it, you're lounging next to the crystal blue sea of an exotic Greek island. This could be a reality for Dutchies this summer,...

Mandatory quarantine for travellers to the Netherlands from May 15

Jana Vondráčková -
The Dutch government is introducing a mandatory quarantine for people travelling to the Netherlands from high-risk countries.  The measure is expected to come into effect...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X