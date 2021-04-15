This coronavirus scream test could replace nose swabs

Has the pandemic left you in despair and in need of a good scream? You just cannot stand those unpleasant nose swabs that feel like somebody’s poking your brain? Then this may be just what you need to hear.

Airlocked steel cabins, invented by the Dutch entrepreneur Peter van Wees, can find out whether you have coronavirus just by having you enter and shout or sing. Sounds like the perfect way to let your anger and frustration out, no?

An independent study found that these so-called “QuBAs” give the same result as a standard PCR test in nearly 95% of cases. This is a very high score, according to the RIVM.

More pleasant AND reliable?

The inventor says he’s “heppie de peppie” but not surprised. He thinks that the booths could be even more reliable than PCR tests, reports Trouw.

“Test subjects with a positive QuBA result but a negative PCR test emailed me days later to say they were infected anyway,” he adds.

The booths would be ideal for festivals, airports, or medium-sized cities. While one cabin costs 150,000 euros, in the long term, it could actually be cheaper than the many individual speed tests which are done at the moment.

However, it is still too early to use QuBas for non-commercial testing at the GGDs. What happens next is now up to the Dutch Ministry of Health.

What do you think? Would you like to see these screaming booths instead of nose swabs? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels