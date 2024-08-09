Here’s where Princess Alexia just chose to study (and it’s not in the Netherlands)

Leaving the rumours of a homegrown degree in the dust, it’s been announced that the Princess will study at University College London.

The second daughter of the Dutch King and Queen will start her course in Science & Engineering for Social Change in late September. 👩‍🎓

#News

Princess Alexia will start her study Science & Engineering for Social Change at the Faculty of Engineering at University College London in England at the end of September 2024!📚



The Princess's study time is considered private. pic.twitter.com/yW03hbrJ8X — The Dutch Royal Family (@dutchroyals_) August 9, 2024

Not Groningen, but Great Britain

The announcement comes after months of speculation about where Alexia would choose to study following her gap year.

It looked like the Princess was heading for the Dutch north, after a leak revealed her email address registration with Groningen University. However, she admitted in June that she was still undecided.

READ MORE | Here’s what the new, exclusive boarding school of Dutch Princess Alexia looks like

Now, she has made her decision and will set off for education in the English capital.

Perhaps some of her fellow students there will refrain from mentioning THAT semi-final to the special student. 😉

What do you think about the Princess’s decision to study in England? Let us know in the comments below.