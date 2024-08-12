Here’s how much money Dutch athletes win with an Olympic medal

We’ve spent the last two weeks glued to our screens, watching incredible athletes accomplish unthinkable things.

While the ultimate goal for most athletes is, of course, a gold medal, there’s a special cherry on top. 🥇🍒

In addition to wowing the spectators, the Dutch winners also wow their bank accounts with a chunk of cash from their home country.

Go for gold

The cash comes from the NOC*NSF (The Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation) which allocated a sparkling €1.3 million in 2024 for prizes.

Those standing highest on the podium with a gold medal hanging from their neck benefit the most. Individuals get a whopping €30,000 to save (or spend on beers at the pub afterwards).

For those earning a silver medal, they receive €15,000, and a bronze medal is a decent €7,500.

It works a little differently for teams of six people or more (otherwise, the football team might bankrupt the NOC*NSF).

A team member will receive a minimum of €11,000 for earning a gold medal, €5,500 for silver, and €3,500 for bronze.

Medal Individual prize Team prize (per player) Gold 🥇 €30,000 €11,000 Silver 🥈 €15,000 €5,500 Bronze 🥉 €7,500 €3,500

No double dipping

Of course, there are athletes out there winning multiple medals (like our star, Sifan Hassan).

Unfortunately, the NOC*NSF only pays the bonus once. Luckily, they do it based on the highest medal earned, so Hassan’s win at the marathon yesterday also won her a nice €30,000.

If that’s not enough, players can also look to their specific sports organisation to see if they’ll contribute some extra money to the pot.

Feature image: Filip Bosuyt/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0