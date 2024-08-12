Here’s how much money Dutch athletes win with an Olympic medal

NewsPolitics & Society
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-sifan-hassan-winning-gold-for-the-netherlands-olympics-2021
Image: filip bosuyt/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0 https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:DOH80445_sifan_hassan_(48910954916).jpg https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en

We’ve spent the last two weeks glued to our screens, watching incredible athletes accomplish unthinkable things.

While the ultimate goal for most athletes is, of course, a gold medal, there’s a special cherry on top. 🥇🍒

In addition to wowing the spectators, the Dutch winners also wow their bank accounts with a chunk of cash from their home country.

Go for gold

The cash comes from the NOC*NSF (The Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation) which allocated a sparkling €1.3 million in 2024 for prizes.

Those standing highest on the podium with a gold medal hanging from their neck benefit the most. Individuals get a whopping €30,000 to save (or spend on beers at the pub afterwards).

For those earning a silver medal, they receive €15,000, and a bronze medal is a decent €7,500.

It works a little differently for teams of six people or more (otherwise, the football team might bankrupt the NOC*NSF).

A team member will receive a minimum of €11,000 for earning a gold medal, €5,500 for silver, and €3,500 for bronze.

MedalIndividual prizeTeam prize (per player)
Gold 🥇€30,000€11,000
Silver 🥈€15,000€5,500
Bronze 🥉€7,500€3,500

No double dipping

Of course, there are athletes out there winning multiple medals (like our star, Sifan Hassan).

Unfortunately, the NOC*NSF only pays the bonus once. Luckily, they do it based on the highest medal earned, so Hassan’s win at the marathon yesterday also won her a nice €30,000.

If that’s not enough, players can also look to their specific sports organisation to see if they’ll contribute some extra money to the pot.

Do you think the players earn enough — or too much? Share your opinion in the comments below!

Feature image: Filip Bosuyt/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0

Previous article
Students, you can now enjoy one of the best bank accounts FOR FREE!
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺https://gallivantations.com
Sam has over six years experience writing about life in the Netherlands and leads the content team at DutchReview. She originally came to the Netherlands to study in 2016 and now holds a BA (Hons.) in Arts, a BA (Hons) in Journalism, and (almost) a Masters in Teaching. She loves to write about settling into life in the Netherlands, her city of Utrecht, learning Dutch, and jobs in the Netherlands — and she still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike (she's learning!).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Students, you can now enjoy one of the best bank accounts FOR FREE!

Books, tuition fees, rent, beers, and no time for a real job — being a student is expensive. Luckily, the...
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -

Latest posts

Students, you can now enjoy one of the best bank accounts FOR FREE!

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 - 0
Books, tuition fees, rent, beers, and no time for a real job — being a student is expensive. Luckily, the Netherlands’s neobank par excellence,...

Here’s where Princess Alexia just chose to study (and it’s not in the Netherlands)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
Leaving the rumours of a homegrown degree in the dust, it's been announced that the Princess will study at University College London. The second daughter...

Dutch Quirk #67: Bring their own food to amusement parks

Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 - 0
The Dutch are known for their overwhelming frugality (or should we say stinginess?) Well, this habit of saving money, combined with their inclination to...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.