Here’s what the new, exclusive boarding school of Dutch Princess Alexia looks like

NewsEntertainment
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
photo-of-princess-alexia-first-day-of-school
Image: ©RVD/ZM de Koning

Dutch Princess Alexia is knee-deep into her first day at a brand-new school in Wales — and it is looking niiiice.

We all remember those first-day-of-school nerves, but we can imagine that as a princess heading off to boarding school for the first time in a whole new country, that could be a little more intense.

Princess Alexia will spend the next two years at United World College of the Atlantic (and, let’s be clear, it looks kinda amazing).

With Hogwarts vibes overflowing all over the place, the school is not only housed in an old castle but has had stacks of royal pupils, including Alexia’s father King Willem-Alexander.

Elite or normaal?

While the school costs a casual €45,000 per year, it’s not reserved for the elite. Potential students have to successfully complete a number of assignments and impress at an interview. Naturally, most of the students are wealthy, but some also attend on scholarships.

READ MORE | Queen Máxima of the Netherlands: how an Argentinian became a Dutch royal

While Alexia was attending the Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague like her other two sisters, she made the decision to move to Wales for her last two years of secondary school and to complete her International Baccalaureate.

CAMPUS TOUR

But if you’re getting real Richie Rich vibes (including the full mahogany desk with a personal fax machine), Alexia’s new school life appears more normal than you might think.

Alexia will share a room (gasp!) with not one, not two, but three other girls. She’ll also eat her meals with the other 350 students in the castle’s dining room. She has to take standard subjects, volunteer, learn social skills, and going to gym class is mandatory.

Would you attend this boarding school? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: ©RVD/ZM de Koning

Previous articleOver 300 prime Amsterdam apartments owned by US company have been sitting vacant — despite the housing crisis
Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺
Sam isn’t great at being Dutch. Originally hailing from Australia, she came to study in the Netherlands without knowing where the country was on a map. She once accidentally ordered the entire ice-cream menu at Smullers. She still can’t jump on the back of a moving bike. But, she remains fascinated by the tiny land of tall people.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Over 300 prime Amsterdam apartments owned by US company have been sitting vacant — despite the housing crisis

US investment company, Blackstone, has admitted that 328 of its apartments have sat empty for years. Why is that a big...
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -

Latest posts

Here’s what the new, exclusive boarding school of Dutch Princess Alexia looks like

Samantha Dixon 🇦🇺 -
Dutch Princess Alexia is knee-deep into her first day at a brand-new school in Wales — and it is looking niiiice. We all remember...

Over 300 prime Amsterdam apartments owned by US company have been sitting vacant — despite the housing crisis

Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰 -
US investment company, Blackstone, has admitted that 328 of its apartments have sat empty for years. Why is that a big deal? Perhaps because there's...

Not so fast, cold weather! Autumn is expected to have a warm start

Nicole Ogden -
We were too soon to say “doei!” to nice weather.  Yup, you read that right. You don’t have to unpack all of your winter gear...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X