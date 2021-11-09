Princess Amalia prepares for her queenly duties by joining the Council of State

NewsPolitics & Society
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
princess-amalia-of-orange-2020
Image: RVD - Martijn Beekman

On December 7, the first of the three Dutch princesses will reach legal adulthood. 🎉 However, there won’t be any post-birthday hangover for this 18-year-old: Princess Amalia is to attend her first Council of State meeting the day after her birthday.

As the highest general administrative court in the Netherlands, the Council of State acts as an independent advisor to the Parliament on matters of legislation and governance.

Preparing for her future

According to the Dutch constitution, Amalia has a seat in the Council of State from the moment she turns 18 — that’s what we call job security.

She’ll be joining the Advisory Department of the Council where her mom, Queen Máxima, already holds a seat.

Neither the Queen nor Amalia have any substantive involvement or even voting rights in the Council of State. The idea is for Amalia to learn about Dutch legislation and constitutional law so she can prepare for her future role as Queen of the Netherlands. 👑

The Council also has an Administrative Jurisdiction Department and Amalia’s dad, King Willem-Alexander, is the Chairman of the Council of State.

First day on the job

On December 8, Amalia will go to the Kneuterdijk Palace in The Hague (the location of the Council of State) together will King Willem-Alexander.

Much like any first day, there’ll be some introductions — here just in the form of speeches. Amalia herself, the King, and the vice-chairman, Thom de Graaf, will all give a short speech at the meeting.

READ MORE | Conscious royal: Dutch Princess Amalia says no to allowance

Less like other peoples’ first day on the job (unless you’re a landscaper of course), Amalia will then plant a royal lime tree in the French garden of Kneuterdijk Palace.

What do you think of Princess Amalia’s new role? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: © RVD / Martijn Beekman

Previous articleDutch Quirk #110: speak more than one language
Next articleWinter lockdown? Dutch virologists are anticipating stricter measures
Christine Stein Hededam 🇩🇰
A Dane with a special place in her heart for Minnesota, Christine is now falling in love with everything Dutch. Between finishing her bachelor’s degree, learning Dutch, and doing yoga teacher training, you will find her wandering about the Hague. Always up for visiting new places, she loves to explore the Netherlands with friends and takes pride in scoping out cute cafés (wherein to discuss books, big plans, and food).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Weekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 2 to November 9. The number of hospitalisations and ICU...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Weekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 2 to November 9. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased significantly,...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Dutch COVID-19 test centres SLAMMED with requests: 200-300 bookings per minute

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Woke up this morning with a runny nose? Looks like you aren't the only one. In the past 24 hours, the GGD has booked...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X