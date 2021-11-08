The Netherlands will finally say doei to disposable cups and plastic food containers

NewsEconomyPolitics & Society
Farah Al Mazouni
Image: Filmmaker/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/coffeetogo-wegwerpbekers-3926395/

Say bye-bye to your office’s disposable coffee cups — or at least prepare to do so. The Netherlands is planning to introduce a ban on single-use cups and plastic ready-to-eat food containers.

Steven van Weyenberg, State Secretary for Infrastructure and Water Management, announced in a letter to the parliament plans to ban disposable cups from January 2023. In 2024, the ban will be extended to disposable plastic containers for ready-to-eat meals. Start the countdown y’all! ⏳

The outgoing Dutch cabinet already discussed these plans with the businesses involved, such as the event industry and horeca, reports RTL Nieuws. A draft scheme is currently being tested until December.

Seven billion disposable cups per year

What’s the scope of this move, you ask? The state secretary reported that the Netherlands discards seven billion disposable cups and food packaging on a yearly basis. 🤯 So yes — this ban will have a massive impact.

He also hopes for benefits similar to those that were reaped when free single-use plastic bags were banned in the Netherlands. Since then, the number of these bags that end up in landfills dropped by 70%.

Baby steps

Unfortunately, disposable cups and ready-to-eat food packaging won’t just disappear overnight. Instead, the plan aims to gradually reduce the use of single-use plastics by 40% from 2022 to 2026.

The ban on disposable plastics also comes with some exceptions: cups that are reusable or can be recycled are included in these exceptions. For example, a minimum of 75% of disposable cups must be collected for mandatory recycling in 2023.♻️ This number will go up by 5% every year, up to 90% in 2026.

From 2027 onwards, this will also apply to the packaging of ready-to-eat meals such as salads and microwave meals.

What do you think of this step in combating waste in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Filmmaker/Pixabay

Previous articleThousands of people protest coronavirus measures in The Hague
Next articleDutch Quirk #110: speak more than one language
Farah Al Mazouni
Farah believes she's been on many adventures during her millennial life, each for a different (sometimes invisible) purpose. The latest adventure whisked her away to Amsterdam for love, and what a magical surprise she found in this city. Armed with imaginary confetti in her pocket, and ready to celebrate all wins, big and small, Farah says "ahla w sahla" or “welcome” to her latest adventure in this wonderland.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Weekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day

The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 2 to November 9. The number of hospitalisations and ICU...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

Weekly update: Dutch Covid-19 spiralling with more than 10,000 cases each day

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
The RIVM has released its weekly coronavirus figures from November 2 to November 9. The number of hospitalisations and ICU admissions have increased significantly,...

Coronavirus in the Netherlands: all you need to know [UPDATED]

DutchReview Crew -
Coronavirus continues to sweep across the Netherlands and the globe. Here's up-to-date information, as it happens, on COVID-19 in Holland.  The Netherlands reported its first...

Dutch COVID-19 test centres SLAMMED with requests: 200-300 bookings per minute

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -
Woke up this morning with a runny nose? Looks like you aren't the only one. In the past 24 hours, the GGD has booked...

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X