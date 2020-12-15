Last night, Prime Minister Rutte gave a sobering announcement about the new coronavirus measures in the Netherlands over Christmas. Noises could be heard during the speech, and this was the protest going on outside the Torentje, during which arrests were made.

Demonstrators banged pots, blew on whistles and yelled, expressing their disapproval for the hard lockdown that the Netherlands went into today, reports NOS.

Demonstranten staan nu tegenover het torentje te zingen pic.twitter.com/PQOnKftM6h — Sander K. (@sanderknura) December 14, 2020

The speech was watched on TV by almost 8.4 million people. This is the highest rating ever for a non-sports programme in the Netherlands. Viewers found the noises distracting, and commented about the protest on Twitter.

I actually can’t focus on what the Prime Minister is saying about the full lockdown because of the asshole protesters having a temper tantrum with whistles trying to drown him out because it’s all a hoax of course. Fucking hell man. >_< #toespraakrutte — Cy-V (@CyV) December 14, 2020

During his speech, Rutte addressed the protestors outside, saying, “It is not a harmless flu, as some people outside here think.”

Illegal demonstration

The protest had not been announced to the municipality of the Hague and was therefore illegal. Shortly after the speech, around 7 PM, police broke up the demonstration. Around 7:45 PM, all of the protesters had returned home.

Demonstrators arrested

One protester, guilty of insulting police, was arrested near the Korte Vijverberg. A second person was later arrested after refusing to leave the demonstration.

Feature Image: AVC Photo Studio/Pexels


