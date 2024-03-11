Protestors arrested in Amsterdam following Israeli president’s visit to the National Holocaust Museum

Boos were heard throughout.

NewsInternationalPolitics & Society
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
Less than 1 minute read
Image-of-the-national-holocaust-museum-in-amstermda
Image: Joods Cultureel Kwartier https://jck.nl/pers/beeldmateriaal/beeldmateriaal-nationaal-holocaustmuseum-en-hollandsche-schouwburg

Multiple arrests were made following demonstrations in Amsterdam against the Israeli President’s visit to the opening of the National Holocaust Museum.

President Isaac Herzog, who has controversially claimed that “the entire nation” of Gaza is responsible for Hamas’ October 7 terror attack, attended the opening ceremony of Amsterdam’s National Holocaust Museum yesterday.

As you can imagine, it wasn’t a quiet affair.

Hundreds of demonstrators

Nearly 1,000 demonstrators awaited Herzog’s arrival, and demonstrations took place in multiple locations, including outside the museum’s doors.

And they made their presence known.

As the opening ceremony took place, boos, whistles, and the shouting of slogans could be heard.

As the Israeli president and King Willem-Alexander entered and exited the museum, they were met with more booing.

Stones thrown and arrests made

While the police have described the protests as going “well and peacefully”, not everyone stuck to just booing.

According to RTL Nieuws, stones were also thrown, and police vans were climbed and attacked.

As a result, riot police were deployed, and they made 13 arrests. The demonstrations were disbanded shortly afterwards.

Feature Image:Joods Cultureel Kwartier
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

