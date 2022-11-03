The ultra-racist happy birthday song “Hanky Panky Shanghai” is finally being called out

Liana Pereira
bunch-of-Dutch-kids-at-a-birthday-party
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/162040808/stock-photo-happy-kids-at-birthday-table.html

Lovers of the racist anthem “Hanky Panky Shanghai” may have hanked their last pank, as a new anti-racism initiative has its sights set on quashing this song.

Anti-Asian racism has long been allowed to flourish in the Netherlands — and, along with it, the exclusionary processes holding people of Asian descent back.

A teaching package against singing the song “Hanky Panky Shanghai” is soon to be launched in schools, says the National Coordinator against Racism and Discrimination Rabin Baldewsingh to the NOS.

But wait…what exactly is “Hanky Panky Shanghai”?

This is a song, sung to the tune of Happy Birthday, that contains the words “Hanky Panky Shanghai” and “Hanky Panky” repeated over and over again. (Yes — that’s the full extent of the lyrical brilliance involved. 🙄)

READ MORE | Does the Netherlands have a blind spot for racism?

And, as if a mere sprinkling of racism wasn’t enough, it is accompanied by hand gestures such as pulling one’s eyes into slits. Really innovative stuff, for sure.

Translation: It’s curious how the — mostly white — people that find singing Hanky Panky Shanghai no big deal would look up if the class sang 🎶 Melkfles Kaaskop Volendam 🎶 (making fun of Dutch people) to their child.

The song is generally more popular with children, due to it being spoonfed to them by parents and teachers that want to uphold this great traditie (tradition).

What does the new initiative intend to do?

The anti-racism coordinator Baldewsingh will be organising conferences on discrimination in education.

A new teaching packet has also been released with the support of the Asian Raisins Foundation, which helps fight racism against East and South Asian people in the Netherlands.

In addition to this, the organisation has created a petition against “Hanky Panky Shanghai” that calls for it to be banned.

What do you think of this new initiative? Tell us all about it in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Primarily fuelled by cheese and lots (LOTS!) of coffee, Liana is a Burgher from sunny Sri Lanka that’s in the midst of wrapping up her linguistics degree. While writing will *always* have her heart, she also likes travelling, dogs, and heavy metal. As an observer of all things weirdly and wonderfully Dutch since 2018, she’s thrilled to have the ‘write’ opportunity to help others feel more at home here.

