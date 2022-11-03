Dutch police thought they’d found a body — turns out it was a sex doll

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Last night, Dutch police in Gelderland were flabbergasted after receiving a report of a dead body on a beach, only to discover that it was something far less critical — a sex doll.

The police rushed to the Havenlijn in the Dutch city of Nijkerk, when they made this “special find” — and a special find it was, indeed. 🥴

Translation: A body was found in the water on the Havenlijn in #Nijkerk this evening. After an investigation by the Forensic Investigation (FO), it turned out not to be a body but a lifelike sex doll. The police had made a big effort. The area has since been released.

A case of mistaken identity

People spotted what they thought was a woman’s corpse floating in the water and notified the police at around 6:30 PM yesterday.

Once the police arrived at the scene, they closed off the Havenlijn area for trace research and called upon forensic officers to analyse any potential evidence.

READ MORE | In other news, a video of a Dutch trucker ‘masturbating’ on the A7 went viral

Then, it turned out that there was no dead body at all, but a large human-like sex-cessory instead.

Why and how did this sex doll end up on a beach in the middle of the night… and who put it there, has yet to be determined (and frankly, we’d rather not know). 🤷

What do you think about this police story? Tell us in the comments below! 👇

