Dutch police thought they’d found a body — turns out it was a sex doll

Last night, Dutch police in Gelderland were flabbergasted after receiving a report of a dead body on a beach, only to discover that it was something far less critical — a sex doll.

The police rushed to the Havenlijn in the Dutch city of Nijkerk, when they made this “special find” — and a special find it was, indeed. 🥴

Aan de Havenlijn in #Nijkerk is vanavond een lichaam aangetroffen in het water. Na onderzoek door de Forensische Opsporing (FO) bleek het niet om een lichaam te gaan maar een levensechte sexpop. De politie had groot ingezet. De omgeving is inmiddels vrijgegeven. pic.twitter.com/WnhWhNla6x — Marnix Manschot Fotografie (@MarnixManschot) November 2, 2022 Translation: A body was found in the water on the Havenlijn in #Nijkerk this evening. After an investigation by the Forensic Investigation (FO), it turned out not to be a body but a lifelike sex doll. The police had made a big effort. The area has since been released.



A case of mistaken identity

People spotted what they thought was a woman’s corpse floating in the water and notified the police at around 6:30 PM yesterday.

Once the police arrived at the scene, they closed off the Havenlijn area for trace research and called upon forensic officers to analyse any potential evidence.

Then, it turned out that there was no dead body at all, but a large human-like sex-cessory instead.

Why and how did this sex doll end up on a beach in the middle of the night… and who put it there, has yet to be determined (and frankly, we’d rather not know). 🤷

