Drop the sunscreen and grab an umbrella: the rain is here to stay

Sarah O'Leary
rainy weather
Image: Pexels/Pixabay https://pixabay.com/nl/photos/volwassene-vervagen-bokeh-stad-1867665/

Fijne maandag everyone! We hope you woke up feeling refreshed and not at all sniffly after that very wet weekend. But listen, we’ve got some good news and some bad news. Good news: the Netherlands’ drought is finally starting to ease up! Bad news: we’ve seen the future, and it’s looking rainy.

It’s Monday, so let’s focus on the good news first. In recent years, the Netherlands has seen sunny springs and scorching summers and for the most part (when we’re not in quarantine), we’ve enjoyed them.

However, these sunny days came with a price and the Netherlands was experiencing a precipitation deficit of around 40 millilitres. This is the difference between how much water evaporates and how much rain falls — meaning more water was evaporating than falling.

Good news for the planet

However, thanks to all the rainfall that the country has experienced since terraces reopened (because let’s face it, that’s an accurate and convenient starting point) this deficit has dropped significantly.

According to meteorologists at Buienradar, the deficit now stands at 23 millilitres. In regions such as Brabant and Limburg, groundwater levels have returned to normal and lucky residents of Achterhoek are even experiencing higher levels than normal. This is a hopeful signal of the beginning of the end for the country’s abnormal dry spell.

Now for the bad news

Ok yes, nature is healing and we should all be very grateful for that — but if you were hoping to enjoy a biertje or nine out on a sunny terrace, we’re afraid you’re going to have to rethink your plans.

The next few days will see practically no sunshine and plenty of precipitation. On this fine Monday we can expect “from the southwest an area with rain showers is coming into our country this afternoon. In the northeast there is a chance of hail and thunderstorms,” according to Thomas Vermeulen of Buienradar.

And like a broken down train on your morning commute, this is going to set the tone for the week. Tomorrow and Wednesday will see similar weather — so keep your umbrella handy.

No hot girl summer yet

Put down the bikini. You may also want to keep a jumper and raincoat handy too. In the coming days, temperatures are set to reach no higher than a balmy — get ready for it — 15 degrees. As Vermeulen aptly summarises, “there is no question of nice spring weather for the time being.”

How’s your Monday going so far? We hope we haven’t dampened your spirits — if so, let us know in the comments below!

Image: Pexels/Pixabay

Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

