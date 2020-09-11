Believe it or not, the Netherlands is set to see a return of warm weather over the next few days. Weather reports predict temperatures of 20 degrees and up for the weekend, and it’s only going to get hotter.

The return of summer weather is expected today, so leave that winter coat and umbrella at home. I know, Dutch weather is the reason why you may have trust issues, but put your faith in the meteorologist’s hands.

Today is expected to be exceptionally dry with temperatures reaching between 20-22 degrees, Weerplaza reports. It will be warmest in the south of the country.

This heat won’t leave you on read, it will stay throughout the weekend with temperatures reaching between 20 and 23 degrees (and yes, the rain will stay away). In fact, the sun is set to linger.

Temperatures as high as 29

You can soak up the sun this weekend with the comfort of knowing that it doesn’t have to end anytime soon. Next week temperatures are set to only get hotter, starting off with a toasty 27 degrees expected on Monday.

Next Tuesday in particular has caught our attention — eyebrows raised, sunglasses lowered — with temperatures predicted to reach as high as 29 degrees.

Whilst Tuesday will be the hottest day of next week, the rest of the week is set to be more than agreeable, with temperatures ranging between 29 and 22 degrees. Winter coat? Umbrella? They’re soo last week.

It’s hard to imagine for now, seeing as winter has been nipping at our heels for the past few weeks, but enjoy this burst of heat while you can. Temperatures are expected to lower again in the following week.

