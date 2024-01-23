Planning on enjoying a nice store-bought lunch today? Join the club, just make sure it’s not this one particular meal.

While many of us are trying to opt for leafy greens at this time of year in an attempt to take care of ourselves more, you have a good reason to drop this particular salad.

The government has released a safety warning after they found undercooked chicken in chicken ketjap salads sold at the supermarkets Boon, Coop, Dekamarkt, Dirk and Hoogvliet.

The salad weighs 450 grams and looks like the following:

Image: NVWA/Press Release

You heard the government, it’s best to stay safe, “don’t eat the salad” and enjoy some bread.

