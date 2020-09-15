The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has just issued orange-risk status to regions of Switzerland, Lisbon and the Czech capital, Prague. This means that travel to these regions is only advised if it is deemed necessary.

This change in status follows an increase of coronavirus cases in the regions. The entire city of Prague is now orange-risk status, along with regions of Switzerland and areas surrounding the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reported that the risk of contamination in Portugal is highest in the regions of Metropolitana de Lisboa and Leziria do Tejo regions.

Reisadvies #Portugal: door de laatste ontwikkelingen van de besmettingscijfers in de regio Lissabon is de kleurcode van de regio’s ‘Area Metropolitana de Lisboa (AML)’ en ‘Leziria do Tejo’ oranje. Het besmettingsrisico is er hoog. https://t.co/rA2L2IDHJG pic.twitter.com/KyVp46TdpJ — 24/7 BZ (@247BZ) September 15, 2020

In Switzerland, the risk of infection is highest in and around Geneva, Freiburg and Vaud.

Reisadvies #Zwitserland: In de kantons Genève, Freiburg en Vaud is het aantal besmettingen met het coronavirus ernstig gestegen. De kleurcode voor deze kantons is daarom aangepast van geel naar oranje. https://t.co/xq9hndBGDP pic.twitter.com/r7edd5yen8 — 24/7 BZ (@247BZ) September 15, 2020

Travel advice

As is the case with all orange-risk regions, travel is not advised to these areas. However, for those returning from orange-risk regions, it is asked that travellers quarantine for 10 days. Returning passengers from high-risk areas will no longer be asked to take a test in Schiphol Airport.

It was decided that the testing zone should be closed in order to free up resources for other testing centres which have been struggling to keep up with increased testing demands.

Feature Image: Nils Nedel/ Unsplash