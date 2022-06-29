Rioting Dutch farmers storm to minister’s house, destroy police car, and set off fireworks

On Tuesday evening, a group of rioting farmers broke through a police barricade and headed towards the Dutch Nitrogen and Nature Minister’s home.

The farmers pushed down a police car that was supposed to block the way towards minister Van der Wall’s house so that they could drive their tractors down the street.

A group of rioters also set off fireworks at the house, according to the NOS. At the time, the minister wasn’t present at home, but her family had to deal with the violent circumstances.

Boeren door de afzetting gebroken #vanderwal pic.twitter.com/EdiMEfsB8m — Ton F. van Dijk (@tonfvandijk) June 28, 2022

On Twitter, the Gelderland Police responded to farmers’ aggressive actions and that they “clearly crossed boundaries”, reports NU.nl.

They continue to say: “A police car was destroyed and a slurry tank was emptied. The situation was threatening and unacceptable, also towards emergency personnel.”

Prime Minister Mark Rutte also issued a statement on the situation in which he stated that the aggressive actions of the rioters were “unacceptable”.

Why are the farmers so angry?

The Dutch cabinet has made plans to cut total nitrogen emissions in the Netherlands by 50% by 2030.

As farmers play a major role in Nitrogen production, the government’s goals will force many Dutch farmers out of business.

A Farmers Defense Force (FDF) spokesperson explained that the demonstrations were “desperation in its purest form,” as well as a result of government policy.

